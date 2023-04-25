Two European physicists meet in the city during World War 2

The Edinburgh Graduate Theatre Group (EGTG) will be bringing the highly-charged drama Copenhagen back to Edinburgh this May.

Premiered at the National Theatre in London in 1998, with a revival at the Lyceum Theatre in 2009, Michael’s Frayn’s intense and erudite script will get a showing at Assembly Roxy from 17 – 20 May.

Copenhagen is directed by Ross Hope (Jerusalem – 2013, All About My Mother – 2018) and poses the question – why did Heisenberg go to Copenhagen? It explores what might have been said between Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg against the background of the race to build a nuclear weapon, and the effect this will have on the end of the war, and on the world ever since.

The production continues the EGTG tradition of not shying away from challenging and interesting theatre. The company has been putting on theatre productions in Edinburgh for over 60 years and has established its place as one of the city’s most respected amateur companies.

Set across multiple possible versions of the past as well as sitting outside time, the action and dialogue flutter between different periods, creating a unique and abstract experience for actors and audience alike.

Talking about the play, Copenhagen director Ross Hope said: “The play has been a challenging but rewarding project to work on for everyone involved. It is fantastically well written and amazing to both rehearse and perform.

“This is the first script I’ve worked with where the characters are based on historical figures. There’s a reality and past that we can bring into the characters, that you can’t do with completely fictional works. It’s been a fascinating process learning about Bohr’s and Heisenberg’s background and incorporating that into what we present on stage.”

The Edinburgh Graduate Theatre Group’s Copenhagen runs Wednesday 17 to Saturday 20 May 2023, 19.30 at Assembly Roxy, Upstairs. Tickets cost £15 via Assembly Roxy Box Office with a 20% discount for EGTG Members.

https://assemblyfestival.com/roxy/whats-on/copenhagen-by-michael-frayn

