The venue has teamed up with Edinburgh based ethical skincare brand PERF to host a unique event, raising funds for women’s charities in the UK and Uganda

To celebrate Earth Day, Counter Edinburgh will be hosting a bespoke body butter-making workshop in collaboration with local ethical skincare brand PERF on Sunday 23rd April at 2pm.

Located on the ground floor of Native Edinburgh, Counter is a sophisticated lounge space which hosts a number of cultural pop ups and events.

Ethically sourced from Uganda, PERF is on a mission to spread some goodness through beauty. The Scottish social enterprise works with charities across Scotland and Uganda to empower and support women. Their vegan beauty products are designed to nourish and care for a diverse range of skin types.

The body butter-making workshop at Counter Edinburgh will run in support of PERF’s charitable efforts and offer attendees a bespoke educational experience in making ethically sourced and vegan product.

Each guest will leave with their own personalised body butter and newfound knowledge.

At the workshop, guests will be greeted with a celebratory glass of fizz and taken to their stations where they can roll their sleeves on and slip on a Perf United apron.

Perf United founder, Sophie Amono, will provide her expertise and guide guests to create the perfect body butter, as well as sharing the benefits of each ingredient and providing skin care advice. While the body butter sets, guests will also be guided to design their packaging. As an experienced artist, Sophie encourages creativity throughout every step of the process.



PERF’s conscious and committed approach has attracted loyal admirers of the independent brand, with previous events hosted at the likes of V&A Dundee, the Scottish Parliament and Glasgow International Festival.

Inspired by Sophie’s time volunteering at homeless shelters, as an activist, artist and solo parent, PERF is created to empower and uplift women globally.

PERF supports charities which help women gain economic freedom including UK charities Streetwork, Volunteer Action Network, and Anma. Directly supporting the Ugandan women by ethically sourcing PERF’s ingredients, the brand’s profit also funds workshops and education for women in the Gulu province of the country. The brand is also committed to reducing environmental impact partnering with business community platform Ecologi. And offering hands-on support to local Edinburgh women providing monthly workshops with homeless charities giving women the opportunity for women to learn career skills and more.



PERFs body butter-making workshop at Counter Edinburgh will be hosted on

Sunday 23 rd April at 2pm.

Tickets are priced at £15 per person, which includes a drink on arrival, all materials and guidance, as well as donations to Perf United’s charity partners.

To book Perf United’s body butter-making workshop, please visit

https://nativeplaces.com/events/make-your-own-body-butter-workshop/

Like this: Like Loading...