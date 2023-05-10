The family-owned honey firm is working with Edinburgh’s luxury floating hotel & restaurant, to raise awareness of the importance of bees and beekeeping on May 20th.

For the first time in its 60-year history, the Edinburgh Honey Company will team with Fingal, a top foodie destination on Edinburgh’s waterfront, to support World Bee Day, a global campaign to promote the importance of pollinators.

Edinburgh Honey Company specialises in rare, high-quality, raw honey, which is sourced in a responsible and sustainable way. Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar is now showcasing Edinburgh Honey Company’s Scottish honey and honeycomb on its menus. They have also created a special new cocktail called ‘Shipwreck’, using honey syrup to celebrate World Bee Day on 20th May. The Lemon verbena and winter savory used to infuse and garnish the cocktail are grown in the Fingal meadow on the shore opposite the ship. The Shipwreck cocktail also combines green chilli liqueur, Fingal’s in-house cordial and a touch of smoke, creating an explosion of flavours.

Commenting on the ship’s work with the Edinburgh Honey Company, Andrew Smith, Food & Beverage Manager for Fingal, said:

“We’re always on the lookout for new ways to work with local producers and suppliers. The Edinburgh Honey Company is based less than two miles from Fingal and keeps its beehives right in the heart of the city, so this was an opportunity that we just couldn’t miss. “

Re-launched as a luxury hotel, restaurant and bar in 2019, the former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender is owned and operated by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, which is located just 10 minutes away.

Andy Zalewski, Managing Director of Edinburgh Honey Company, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Fingal to help promote World Bee Day, along with the importance of pollinators in nature. This is a fantastic opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment and raise awareness about the crucial role that pollinators play in our ecosystem.”

Observed by the UN on May 20th every year, World Bee Day raises concerns about threats to pollinators and the crucial role they play in tackling world hunger and protecting biodiversity. Three out of four crops across the globe producing fruits, or seeds for use as human food depend, at least in part, on bees and other pollinators, which include butterflies, bats and hummingbirds.

Permanently berthed on Edinburgh’s vibrant waterfront, Fingal is now a world-class destination with all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance. Fingal recently sailed into the AA’s prestigious list of hotels and restaurants after being awarded the top five-star rating for the hotel and two AA Rosettes for its Lighthouse Restaurant, which champions local, seasonal and artisan produce on its menus. Fingal’s 22 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by its rich maritime heritage.

Edinburgh Honey Company is also planning a series of events around the city to celebrate World Bee Day on Saturday 20th May, including an art exhibition of their beehives painted by Edinburgh College of Art students at the Jupiter Artland, as well as a ‘Gin and Honey’ evening event with Edinburgh Gin.

Andy Zalewski (Managing Director of Edinburgh Bee Company) celebrating World Bee Day (Saturday 20th May) at Fingal in Edinburgh

Fingal’s new ‘Shipwreck’ cocktail

