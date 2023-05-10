Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information and witnesses following a road crash involving the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa and a male pedestrian on Easter Road.

The incident took place around 10.55am on Tuesday, 9 May 2023. Emergency services attended and the road was closed for around three and a half hours, to allow for investigation to take place.

The 67-year-old pedestrian and the 70-year-old male driver were both taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Road Policing Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “We’re asking for anyone who was in the Easter Road area and witnessed the crash, or may have seen the Corsa beforehand, to please come forward.

“We are also keen to speak with any other motorists who may have possible dashcam footage from the area around the time in question.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1088 of 9 May, 2023.”

