The council has begun the Corstorphine Connections project which aims to “create safer and more comfortable conditions for walking wheeling and cycling and a more attractive street environment where residents can spend time outdoors”.

Phase 1 will be implemented this month and includes all the changes shown on the map below. This will mean that all properties can still be accessed by any motor vehicle but the area should become safer for those walking, wheeling or cycling.

Some parts of the work have been carried out already including planting, seating and safer spaces outside local primary schools in the local area and removing non-local through traffic from key areas.

Phase 1 includes:

A no entry north bound on Feather Avenue at the junction with St John’s Road

A Bus gate on Manse Road at the junction with St John’s Road which will operate Monday to Friday 9.00am to 10.00am and 2.45pm to 6.30pm

Bollard protection to prevent pavement parking on Kirk Loan

Pencil bollards to replace existing temporary cones at the junction with Meadow Place Road at Featherhall Crescent

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “The next phases of work as part of Corstorphine Connections will add to measures already in place to provide a much safer, more welcoming place to walk, wheel, cycle and spend time in.

“Over the coming months the team will be introducing changes to help reduce through-traffic, widen pavements and create a safer environment for travel on foot, wheels or by bike.

“While changes might take a bit of getting used to, I’m already hearing from residents about how new layouts are improving their daily travel. Once the measures are fully in place I look forward to hearing more from residents as part of our Experimental Traffic Regulation Order process.”

In the summer this year footways will be widened and improvements will be made to pedestrian crossings. The footways which are to be improved will include Corstorphine High Street, Junction of Featherhall Terrace at Featherhall Avenue, Junction of Kirk Loan at Saughton Road North, Junction of Dovecot Road at Ladywell Avenue, Junction of Featherhall Avenue at Ladywell Road, and Saughton Road North around the shops near Union Park.

