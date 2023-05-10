Cameron Toll shopping centre has installed 330 solar panels on the roof of the complex.
The move to generate cleaner, greener energy is expected to reduce the centre’s reliance on traditional power sources and also decrease energy costs over time. It is anticipated that the solar panels will generate enough power to satisfy more than a fifth of the Centre’s annual energy requirements.
The shopping centre has invested £150,000 into the sustainability initiative and will add to other environmental initiatives including the complete replacement of LED lights internally and externally, and accommodating 150,000 honeybees in hives placed on the centre’s roof.
Claire Jefcoate, centre manager at Cameron Toll said: “The shopping centre is committed to exploring new and innovative ways to reduce its carbon footprint wherever we can so the solar panel installation is very exciting. This solar addition will directly impact on the centre’s power expenditure, and we do expect to see significant cost decreases over time and reduce our reliance on traditional sources.
“Our four colonies of bees on the centre’s roof explore and pollinate plant life in neighbouring gardens, Inch Park and across the city as far as Holyrood Park. During the school summer holidays we will be hosting educational visits to the mall to meet our beekeeper and a colony of bees in their viewing hive. These visits have proved very popular in previous years with local children and shoppers alike.”
The solar panel installation is expected to be completed in the coming weeks and will be fully operational shortly thereafter.
Holiday letting operators seek judicial review at Court of Session
A court action concerning new rules for short-term lets in Edinburgh will begin on Thursday as operators claim the council has overreached itself. Holiday let hosts have crowd-funded £300,000 (said by the letting operators to be a record sum raised in this way for any court action) to bring a judicial review against The City of…
Continue Reading Holiday letting operators seek judicial review at Court of Session
Singers – free community singing in Leith on Sunday
Mahogany Opera invites singers of all abilities to Leith Theatre on Sunday to join in a collaborative composing session. The result will be a new piece called The Great Learning. Everyone will be involved in creating a new piece of music to be performed in July. There will be singing, improvisation and play. The session…
Continue Reading Singers – free community singing in Leith on Sunday
Police issue appeal for witnesses to collision on Easter Road
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information and witnesses following a road crash involving the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa and a male pedestrian on Easter Road. The incident took place around 10.55am on Tuesday, 9 May 2023. Emergency services attended and the road was closed for around three and a half hours, to…
Continue Reading Police issue appeal for witnesses to collision on Easter Road
Edinburgh Honey Company teams with Fingal to create a buzz on World Bee Day
The family-owned honey firm is working with Edinburgh’s luxury floating hotel & restaurant, to raise awareness of the importance of bees and beekeeping on May 20th. For the first time in its 60-year history, the Edinburgh Honey Company will team with Fingal, a top foodie destination on Edinburgh’s waterfront, to support World Bee Day, a…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Honey Company teams with Fingal to create a buzz on World Bee Day
Council now working on Corstorphine Connections
The council has begun the Corstorphine Connections project which aims to “create safer and more comfortable conditions for walking wheeling and cycling and a more attractive street environment where residents can spend time outdoors”. Phase 1 will be implemented this month and includes all the changes shown on the map below. This will mean that…
Continue Reading Council now working on Corstorphine Connections
Fort Kinnaird gives to local charities
The shopping centre Fort Kinnaird owned by British Land is helping charities in Craigmillar with a donation of £5,000. The local charities which will benefit are Thistle Foundation, The Venchie Children and Young People’s Project and Craigmillar Now. Thistle Foundation, founded in 1944, supports people in Scotland living with disabilities and long-term health conditions such…