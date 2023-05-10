Cameron Toll shopping centre has installed 330 solar panels on the roof of the complex.

The move to generate cleaner, greener energy is expected to reduce the centre’s reliance on traditional power sources and also decrease energy costs over time. It is anticipated that the solar panels will generate enough power to satisfy more than a fifth of the Centre’s annual energy requirements.

The shopping centre has invested £150,000 into the sustainability initiative and will add to other environmental initiatives including the complete replacement of LED lights internally and externally, and accommodating 150,000 honeybees in hives placed on the centre’s roof.

Claire Jefcoate, centre manager at Cameron Toll said: “The shopping centre is committed to exploring new and innovative ways to reduce its carbon footprint wherever we can so the solar panel installation is very exciting. This solar addition will directly impact on the centre’s power expenditure, and we do expect to see significant cost decreases over time and reduce our reliance on traditional sources.

“Our four colonies of bees on the centre’s roof explore and pollinate plant life in neighbouring gardens, Inch Park and across the city as far as Holyrood Park. During the school summer holidays we will be hosting educational visits to the mall to meet our beekeeper and a colony of bees in their viewing hive. These visits have proved very popular in previous years with local children and shoppers alike.”

The solar panel installation is expected to be completed in the coming weeks and will be fully operational shortly thereafter.

