The shopping centre Fort Kinnaird owned by British Land is helping charities in Craigmillar with a donation of £5,000.

The local charities which will benefit are Thistle Foundation, The Venchie Children and Young People’s Project and Craigmillar Now.

Thistle Foundation, founded in 1944, supports people in Scotland living with disabilities and long-term health conditions such as Parkinson’s, ME, chronic pain, the long-term effects of Covid-19, and mental health conditions.

The charity offers a range of wellbeing support including 1:1 coaching and courses, that support people to lead good lives and achieve what matters most to them. Thistle Foundation also supports people living in local communities in and around Craigmillar in Edinburgh through Thistle Outdoors, Connecting Craigmillar and their gym situated at their Centre of Wellbeing.

The donation will support Thistle Foundation’s health and wellbeing service and a big Thistle Thank You to the amazing team of volunteers that help the charity to support people locally and nationally. Some of these volunteers are part of the Thistle Outdoors team, delivering cycling sessions in Saughton Park which take place each Thursday, providing a range of adapted bikes, including trikes and side-by side-cycles, for people to enjoy for free while meeting with friends or new people.

The Venchie supports more than 200 children every week in Craigmillar with breakfast and after school clubs, holiday sessions and parent and toddler groups.

Craigmillar Now is an arts and heritage space which will use the funds to hold a year-round programme of artist residencies, workshops and exhibitions.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “These charities are all doing vital work in the area, and we’re pleased that we are able to show our appreciation for this through these donations, which we know will have a direct positive impact on people in our community.”

William Oviatt, Heat of Income Generation at Thistle Foundation said: “We are extremely grateful for this very generous donation from Fort Kinnard. It is with thanks to donations like this that we can continue to support people living in local communities across Edinburgh and throughout Scotland.”

https://www.fortkinnaird.com/

Thistle Foundation run the all ability bikes at Saughton Park and in Craigmillar. Picture – Chris Watt Photography

Picture – Chris Watt Photography

Picture – Chris Watt Photography

Like this: Like Loading...