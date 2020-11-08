Missing your favourite facial? Then this new service from Chamomile Sanctuary is perfect for you!

As Scottish Government guidelines prohibit certain beauty treatments – including facials – for the foreseeable future, then the new Chamomile at Home Medik8 facial will help you get your favourite skin boost.

The Medik8 Anti-Aging facial is purchased online. Your products will then be delivered direct to your door. Clients will also receive a link to Chamomile’s “In Real Time” Video with their own therapist who will talk through the facial step by step.

Priced at £70 per facial (or £90 for 2*) each kit contains all the Medik8 products you would have enjoyed in the spa – including full -size retail products, Eyes & Lips Micellar Cleanse and Daily Refresh Balancing Toner (worth £29) – which together with Chamomile’s own instruction video, allows clients to keep up their personal skincare routine.

Justine Mitchell, owner of the luxury day spa at Edinburgh’s West End, said: ‘Launched during lockdown, this has proven to be one of our top treatments during this strange time. Client feedback has been great and we were delighted to win the Best Pivot Product in WeDo Scotland COVID-19 Scottish SME Business Awards! We have continued to develop this unique offering allowing clients to benefit from full sized products ensuring they can continue with their skincare routine between facials.’

Here’s what one of the Spa’s regular facial clients said about Chamomile at Home: “Thoroughly enjoyed my hour of pampering! Wonderful to try all the Medik8 products and although it doesn’t replicate the Chamomile surroundings I was surprised how relaxing and easy it was to follow the instruction in my own bathroom. My skin looked and felt wonderful. I would certainly recommend this facial.”

Medik8 products are vegan-friendly and never tested on animals. All professional-use products benefit from ocean plastic, all of which is a good fit with Chamomile’s own environmental credentials.

Clients should note that this treatment is not suitable if you are pregnant. If you have allergies please check with your GP before ordering your facial.

For further information or to book visit www.chamomilesanctuary.com or email spa@chamomilesanctuary.com

£90 for 2 facials for one person. Includes full-size retail products, Eyes & Lips Micellar Cleanse and Daily Refresh Balancing Toner (worth £29)

£5 p&p charged in addition

