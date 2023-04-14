Just as the new First Minister, Humza Yousaf gets his feet under the desk, Bute House, the Official Residence, will be closed for repair.

There will be work carried out both internally and externally to the A-listed building in Charlotte Square. The building is owned by National Trust for Scotland and in addition to stonework, there will be repairs made to the roof and windows. This closure will also allow essential fire safety works to be carried out.

Work is due to begin on 17 April and last for 20 weeks with a targeted completion date of Friday 1 September.

Meetings of the Scottish Cabinet will take place at St Andrew’s House for the duration of the works. Temporary alternative arrangements are being put in place for the First Minister’s accommodation and working requirements while they are in Edinburgh.

The repairs have been advised by specialist surveyors, following a survey of the building’s stonework and roof which identified work required to maintain the fabric of the building. The repairs are being coordinated by Scottish Government contractors MITIE.

First Minister Humza Yousaf appoints his first cabinet ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Bute House Charlotte Square

