Just as the new First Minister, Humza Yousaf gets his feet under the desk, Bute House, the Official Residence, will be closed for repair.
There will be work carried out both internally and externally to the A-listed building in Charlotte Square. The building is owned by National Trust for Scotland and in addition to stonework, there will be repairs made to the roof and windows. This closure will also allow essential fire safety works to be carried out.
Work is due to begin on 17 April and last for 20 weeks with a targeted completion date of Friday 1 September.
Meetings of the Scottish Cabinet will take place at St Andrew’s House for the duration of the works. Temporary alternative arrangements are being put in place for the First Minister’s accommodation and working requirements while they are in Edinburgh.
The repairs have been advised by specialist surveyors, following a survey of the building’s stonework and roof which identified work required to maintain the fabric of the building. The repairs are being coordinated by Scottish Government contractors MITIE.
Overnight roadworks on the City Bypass begin on Monday
A five-week programme of overnight maintenance on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass is scheduled to begin on Monday 17 April 2023. The work will be carried out in 16 phases, with overnight closures on a different section of the bypass in each phase. Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will use these closures to carry…
Counter Edinburgh hosts a body butter-making workshop to celebrate Earth Day
The venue has teamed up with Edinburgh based ethical skincare brand PERF to host a unique event, raising funds for women’s charities in the UK and Uganda To celebrate Earth Day, Counter Edinburgh will be hosting a bespoke body butter-making workshop in collaboration with local ethical skincare brand PERF on Sunday 23rd April at 2pm.…
Resurfacing work on the M9 begins on Monday
Transport Scotland has scheduled 10 nights of overnight resurfacing works to renew around 1.5 kilometres of the M9 southbound between junctions 7 and 5 from Monday 17 to Friday 28 April 2023. For the safety of workers and road users, this section of the M9 will be closed between 7.30pm and 6.00am each night, excluding…
Dr Joe Morrow – in New York to promote Scotland
Dr Joe Morrow is the Lord Lyon King of Arms, and he is in New York for Tartan Week, “promoting Scotland”. The Lord Lyon has held the position now for just over nine years, and most recently last year he proclaimed the new king from the Mercat Cross on the High Street on 11 September.…
‘Don’t mess with us’ says Tigers boss
GLASGOW team boss Cami Brown is loving the “fighting spirit” of his side after a dramatic start to the season and the Allied Vehicles Tigers square-up to Berwick in their second BSN Series home clash at Ashfield on Friday (7.30pm). The return is at Berwick on Saturday (7pm) and Brown said: “They are a very…
Newlands holds talks to have football on free TV
SNP MP Gavin Newlands held a round table with major broadcasters and representatives from Scottish football to put Scotland’s national games on free TV. Bosses from BBC Scotland, BBC Alba, Sky, STV, Channel 4, Viaplay, the SFA and the Scottish Football Supporters Association attended and the MP hopes to find a solution to broadcast Scotland…
