Transport Scotland has scheduled 10 nights of overnight resurfacing works to renew around 1.5 kilometres of the M9 southbound between junctions 7 and 5 from Monday 17 to Friday 28 April 2023.
For the safety of workers and road users, this section of the M9 will be closed between 7.30pm and 6.00am each night, excluding weekends.
A diversion route for southbound traffic will be signposted, directing motorists to use the junction 7 off-slip, M876, A905, A88, B902 and the A9 before re-joining the M9 southbound at Junction 5. This diversion will add an estimated 15 minutes and 5.9 miles to affected journeys.
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.
Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.
Tommy Deans, of Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland, South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will significantly improve safety for motorists on this section of the M9.
“Road closures are essential to ensure the safety of workers and road users, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption and will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible.”
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.trafficscotland.org for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.
