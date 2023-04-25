The highly-polished, black hearse parked in Parliament Square, surrounded by photographers and TV crews plus a large crowd, had a picture in the back window.

One intrigued American tourist asked: “Who is that?” The answer was legendary boxer Ken Buchanan who once ruled the world against all the odds and who topped the bill at Madison Square Garden in New York with Muhammad Ali, nicknamed ‘The Greatest’ and regarded as one of the most significant sports figures of the 20th century, on the undercard.

“Oh, I don’t know him (Buchanan), but my dad will,” she said.

The funeral of champion boxer Ken Buchanan at St Giles Cathedral Edinburgh. PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

Seconds later the hearse moved slowly off from St Giles’ and the crowd burst into spontaneous applause. One gent shouted: “Three cheers for Ken.” All responded and the clapping continued as the hearse moved up the Royal Mile towards The Mound.

Earlier, the had come in their hundreds, many arriving just as the doors opened at 900-year-old cathedral an hour before the service, to pay their last respects.

Even an often-seen around town gent in a black suit with yellow Batman-like symbols, sporting a Mowhak haircut, was there alongside a workman in his orange overalls, carrying his blue safety helmet.

Former WBA featherweight champion, Irish-born Barry McGuigan, nicknamed The Clones Cyclone, and Edinburgh’s own super featherweight kingpin, ‘Amazing’ Alex Arthur, were there alongside former boxers and boxing officials for the uplifting, hour-long, service.

Barry McGuigan attended the funeral of Champion Boxer Ken Buchanan at St Giles Cathedral Edinburgh. PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

Other mourners shuffled in to join them with walking sticks, age having taken its toll. Some carried tartan, a mark of respect for the former joiner who sported trademark tartan trunks when he boxed around the world.

People talked in hushed tones as noon approached and a nearby church officer whispered that King Charles is expected to be coming to St Giles’ for a special ceremony later this year. His mother, the late Queen, lay at rest in St Giles’ before a special service there after her death.

We really were in the realms of royalty and, make no mistake, Ken Buchanan was boxing royalty.

Mourners at the funeral of champion boxer Ken Buchanan at St Giles Cathedral PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography .

This cocky fighter from Auld Reekie had conquered the world, but, typically Buchanan did it the hard way, travelling to Puerto Rico to beat Ismael Laguna from Panama on points in sweltering heat.

Sun shone through the impressive stained glass windows of The High Church of Edinburgh, founded in 1124 by Kind David 1. It’s been a backdrop to Scotland’s turbulent religious history, seen the seeds of the civil war sown and been John Knox’s parish church during the Reformation.

An ideal place then to lay a legendary Scottish boxing warrior to rest. The 11 maroon-dressed choristers made their way through the congregation which signalled the start of the service under the ornate roof and within touching distance of heraldry.

The Rev Calum I MacLeod called mourners, including Edinburgh’s Lord Provost, to worship the undisputed former world lightweight champion who retired in 1982, and a man who is the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

All stood as Ken’s coffin was rolled into place. The boxing legend had arrived.

The funeral of former champion boxer Ken Buchanan at St Giles Cathedral. PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

The Funeral of former Champion Boxer Ken Buchanan The cortege went past his statue at Little King Street Edinburgh before arriving at St Giles PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

Minutes later, Steve Bunce, TV pundit and boxing commentator, mounted the pulpit carrying a tartan scarf in his left hand and his unmistakable Camden Town voice echoing around the iconic building. He chronicled some of Buchanan’s “amazing” boxing stories.

Looking back, 60-year-old Bunce revealed that pictures of world champions, including Buchanan, hung on his bedroom wall, plus one of fellow-Scot, Jim Watt, who also won the world lightweight title, and Liverpudlian fighter John Conteh who held the WBC light-heavyweight title from 1974 to 1978.

Owen Smith a good friend of the late boxer at the funeral of Ken Buchanan at St Giles Cathedral Edinburgh.PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

Sometimes stories about the Edinburgh-born fighter, he said, were hard to believe until you checked them out or by sitting chatting to the man himself.

Bunce did not pull his punches about the capital city which was, he said, “slow” to recognise the special talent that was Buchanan at its height.

Prestonpans puncher, Josh Taylor, who recently held the unified WBA, WBC and IBF titles, idolised Ken, according to Bunce, and the 32-year-old boxer intends to wear a patch of tartan on his shorts when he goes into the ring again, this time in Madison Square Garden, in honour of his idol. He could not attend the funeral as he is in training for the fight scheduled for June.

Jim Watt attends the funeral of champion boxer Ken Buchanan at St Giles Cathedral PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography .

Watt , also awarded an MBE, fought Buchanan in Glasgow over 15 rounds in January 1973. They are considered two of the best boxers Scotland has ever produced, and the pair came up with a classic.

The contest, said 74-year-old Watt, engendered mutual respect, admiration and a bond and he added: “We became the best of pals. Ken was full of fun and larger than life, but he did things the hard way. He was as hard as nails and brave too and the Americans loved him.”

Glasgow-based Watt added: “Boxing is the toughest game there is. To be successful to the level that Ken was, boxing becomes your life. Retiring can be a massive blow.

“I am proud to be standing here and to have shared a ring with Ken Buchanan. I was Ken Buchanan’s friend. RIP.”

Word in the second hymn sung during the service – O God, our help in ages past by Isaac Watts (1719) said: “Time, like an ever-rolling stream, bears all its sons away; they fly forgotten, as a dream dies at the opening day.”

RIP Ken Buchanan MBE (born June 28, 1945, died April 1, 2023).

You will NOT be forgotten by those fortunate enough to come your way on your journey.

