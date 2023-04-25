Currently, on a 40th-anniversary tour the all-female Japanese punk-pop rockers Shonen Knife get straight to it with Konnichiwa.
The sold-out Summerhall audience is loving every moment by the time we get to the Pixies-flavoured Banana Chips with its infectious riff and killer guitar hooks. Fronted by sisters Naoko Yamano on vocals and guitar and Atsuko Yamano on bass, they know how to put on a show head-banging at the front of the stage. They are dressed in colourful costumes (designed by Atsuko) and Risa Kiwano brings a potent energy when hammering the drum kit ten-to-the-dozen.
A few Nirvana t-shirts in the audience reference the Seattle band’s connection to the Osaka trio. Kurt Cobain helped bring Shonen Knife international recognition when taking them on the road for a European tour shortly before the release of Nevermind.
There’s a fascinating Edinburgh connection in all of this, just around the corner at the Southern Bar Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl performed an acoustic set including a cover of the trio’s Twist Barbie back in 1991. When they perform the song tonight there’s an evocative charm and the same spirit that captured the imagination of Cobain all those years ago.
Green Tea delivers a Black Sabbath intro before going full-on punk rock while Jump Into The New World has an early 70s Kiss rock groove spliced with classic 1960s girl band vocals. A final encore of Sushi Bar Song was followed by a jubilant cover of The Ramones 1976 single Blitzkrieg Bop.
It was the perfect end to what will undoubtedly be one of the most memorable gigs of the year.
Lessons to be learned a decade after tragedy
It is 10 years since the 2013 Rana Plaza tragedy in Bangladesh when thousands were killed and injured. In the factory building which collapsed clothing was being manufactured for Primark, among other fashion outlets. Following the incident the international accord was signed in 2013 and updated in 2021. This is the cross-border agreement which helps…
Fitting finale to table tennis season
The Edinburgh and Lothians Table Tennis League (ELTTL) brought down the curtain on their season with their social and awards night on Friday. The well attended event took place, for the first time, at Out of the Blue in Leith. Though primarily an arts venue, the Out the Blue Drill Hall has had a long…
Five things you need to know today
Finance & Resources Committee today The council’s Finance & Resources Committee holds its bi-monthly meeting today at the City Chambers. The agenda and a link to the webcast which you can watch live or when the meeting has ended can be found here. One of the items which they will decide today is whether to…
TARTANSILK – now appearing in the West End
TARTANSILK has announced that the company has moved into new offices at 3 Walker Street in the West End. The move is an exciting development for TARTANSILK as the firm expands. Now in their 27th year this will ensure that they can continue to provide their clients the best possible service. This is a return…
Kalopsia celebrating their first decade by talking at Love Your Business
Award-winning sustainable textile company, Kalopsia Collective, celebrates its 10th anniversary with an expansion of its premises from a 1,000 square feet studio in Leith to an 8,000 square feet warehouse in Dunfermline with a shop, new contract wins, including Xbox and The Hoxton Group and the creation of three new jobs. The company, which specialises…
Pizza Express to make return to Stockbridge
Pizza Express is set to make a return to Edinburgh’s Stockbridge after vacating an “iconic” riverside building in the area last year. The city council has granted the pizza chain a premises licence for a unit on Raeburn Place previously used as a chocolate factory and café. A licensing meeting heard the company was keen to…
