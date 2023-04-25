Finance & Resources Committee today

The council’s Finance & Resources Committee holds its bi-monthly meeting today at the City Chambers. The agenda and a link to the webcast which you can watch live or when the meeting has ended can be found here. One of the items which they will decide today is whether to offer a long lease of the South Bridge Resource Centre to Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society who were just awarded millions by the UK Government for a capital project. The building has to be valued as part of due diligence but in 2019 it was valued at £1.19 million.

The South Bridge Resource Centre – a former school. PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Edinburgh International Festival 2023

The International Festival has been well and truly launched with a press briefing last week, a photo call yesterday morning and an evening event for sponsors, press, councillors and many others. The festival is to branch out to 14 council wards in Edinburgh although there is scant mention of what that will look like in the official programme.

And enjoy our chat with Festival Director and internationally renowned violinist, Nicola Benedetti, CBE.

North Edinburgh Community Festival

Something to look forward to in May – the North Edinburgh Community Festival is back for its second year in West Pilton Park. From noon until 5.30pm enjoy the music, food, arts and crafts, sports, and workshops.

TARTANSILK move onto the West End stage

Edinburgh PR firm TARTANSILK have moved to the West End. Their new office is a full circle for Founder, Martin Hunt who worked in the same street back in the 1980s before he worked in London.

