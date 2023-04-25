Finance & Resources Committee today
The council’s Finance & Resources Committee holds its bi-monthly meeting today at the City Chambers. The agenda and a link to the webcast which you can watch live or when the meeting has ended can be found here. One of the items which they will decide today is whether to offer a long lease of the South Bridge Resource Centre to Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society who were just awarded millions by the UK Government for a capital project. The building has to be valued as part of due diligence but in 2019 it was valued at £1.19 million.
Edinburgh International Festival 2023
The International Festival has been well and truly launched with a press briefing last week, a photo call yesterday morning and an evening event for sponsors, press, councillors and many others. The festival is to branch out to 14 council wards in Edinburgh although there is scant mention of what that will look like in the official programme.
Meantime read this article here with some of our recommendations.
And enjoy our chat with Festival Director and internationally renowned violinist, Nicola Benedetti, CBE.
North Edinburgh Community Festival
Something to look forward to in May – the North Edinburgh Community Festival is back for its second year in West Pilton Park. From noon until 5.30pm enjoy the music, food, arts and crafts, sports, and workshops.
TARTANSILK move onto the West End stage
Edinburgh PR firm TARTANSILK have moved to the West End. Their new office is a full circle for Founder, Martin Hunt who worked in the same street back in the 1980s before he worked in London.
Please subscribe to our newspaper
The April issue of our paper has been out for a while and we are already working on the May issue. We have a couple of advertising slots left so get in touch if you would like to know more about advertising in our paper.
Our newspaper includes many stories that may or may not be included on our website, but they are always presented a little differently.
Sign up here to have your own copy delivered. Our subscribers help us to keep the rest of our news free to access (and we love them a little bit more…)
Lessons to be learned a decade after tragedy
It is 10 years since the 2013 Rana Plaza tragedy in Bangladesh when thousands were killed and injured. In the factory building which collapsed clothing was being manufactured for Primark, among other fashion outlets. Following the incident the international accord was signed in 2013 and updated in 2021. This is the cross-border agreement which helps…
Continue Reading Lessons to be learned a decade after tragedy
Fitting finale to table tennis season
The Edinburgh and Lothians Table Tennis League (ELTTL) brought down the curtain on their season with their social and awards night on Friday. The well attended event took place, for the first time, at Out of the Blue in Leith. Though primarily an arts venue, the Out the Blue Drill Hall has had a long…
Review – Shonen Knife, Summerhall
Currently, on a 40th-anniversary tour the all-female Japanese punk-pop rockers Shonen Knife get straight to it with Konnichiwa. The sold-out Summerhall audience is loving every moment by the time we get to the Pixies-flavoured Banana Chips with its infectious riff and killer guitar hooks. Fronted by sisters Naoko Yamano on vocals and guitar and Atsuko…
TARTANSILK – now appearing in the West End
TARTANSILK has announced that the company has moved into new offices at 3 Walker Street in the West End. The move is an exciting development for TARTANSILK as the firm expands. Now in their 27th year this will ensure that they can continue to provide their clients the best possible service. This is a return…
Kalopsia celebrating their first decade by talking at Love Your Business
Award-winning sustainable textile company, Kalopsia Collective, celebrates its 10th anniversary with an expansion of its premises from a 1,000 square feet studio in Leith to an 8,000 square feet warehouse in Dunfermline with a shop, new contract wins, including Xbox and The Hoxton Group and the creation of three new jobs. The company, which specialises…
Continue Reading Kalopsia celebrating their first decade by talking at Love Your Business
Pizza Express to make return to Stockbridge
Pizza Express is set to make a return to Edinburgh’s Stockbridge after vacating an “iconic” riverside building in the area last year. The city council has granted the pizza chain a premises licence for a unit on Raeburn Place previously used as a chocolate factory and café. A licensing meeting heard the company was keen to…
Continue Reading Pizza Express to make return to Stockbridge