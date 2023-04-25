TARTANSILK has announced that the company has moved into new offices at 3 Walker Street in the West End.

The move is an exciting development for TARTANSILK as the firm expands. Now in their 27th year this will ensure that they can continue to provide their clients the best possible service.

This is a return for Martin Hunt who worked in Walker Street in the 1980s before his move to London.

Like many companies during Covid TARTANSILK adopted a work from home approach, however the team feel that now is the time to start afresh in a new environment.

Their new offices will allow them to be “even more creative and increase our interaction with our clients”.

The office is easy to get to as it is adjacent to the West End tram stop and only a few minutes walk from Haymarket Station.

