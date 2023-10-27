Stage Door Entertainment makes their musical debut with Lionel Bart’s Oliver! at the newly-refurbished Portobello Town Hall.

Lionel Bart’s Oliver! will take place at Portobello Town Hall from 8-11 November 2023.

The production is Stage Door Entertainment’s première musical performance, bringing together a cast of 60 children, alongside a talented adult cast from Edinburgh and the Lothians. The show will also be accompanied by a 12 piece live orchestra, bringing the musical to life!

Oliver! is a timeless classic and a firm family favourite based on the 1838 novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens. With music and lyrics by Lionel Bart, the much-loved score includes songs such as “Consider Yourself”, “Oom-Pah-Pah” and “Pick a Pocket or Two”.

Tommie Travers and Aidan O’Brien, Creative Directors of Stage Door Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Oliver! to Portobello Town Hall this November. This show brings back a lot of good memories for us, as we first met doing this show a few years ago, and this is Tommie’s 10th production of the show! When picking our debut show, it seemed fitting to choose Oliver! as it means so much to us both. We have had a great rehearsal period with our talented cast, and can’t wait for audiences to see their interpretations of the characters, impressive vocal skills, and energetic group numbers.”

Stage Door Entertainment is committed to creating opportunities for all, and is proud to offer assisted and funded places, which allows young people from all backgrounds to participate. We are passionate about creating a valuable and inclusive experience, where friendships are made, life skills are learnt, and confidence is grown. We are also delighted that so many of our cast members are Portobello locals, who are thrilled to be a part of the Town Hall’s reopening.

Portobello Town Hall is a historical landmark in the heart of the community. It has undergone extensive renovations, and is now transformed into a vibrant cultural centre that has been handed back to the people of Portobello. The Town Hall provides a hub for community classes, clubs, and events, and offers a theatre space for established and emerging talent. After years of hard work from Portobello Central, the Trustees, and volunteers, the Town Hall can return to being a key player in the life of Portobello and the surrounding area. Oliver! will be the first musical in the Town Hall since its reopening, but also the first fully staged musical in years – possibly decades.

Stage Door Entertainment promises to transport audiences to Dickensian London in their rendition of the musical, with a unique set, vibrant costumes and bold lighting and sound.

Tickets are selling quickly for the production, with some of the performances nearing a sell out. Get your tickets now, before it’s too late!

OLIVER!

Wednesday 8 November – Saturday 11 November 2023

Portobello Town Hall

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

www.stagedoorentertainment.co.uk

0131 314 2841

Like this: Like Loading...