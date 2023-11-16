There is some prestigious tequila support from Patron Tequila for a new Latin American bar and restaurant.

All live music events at El Santo, a Latin American themed 90 seater restaurant with “hidden” speakeasy bar, El Santito, will now be supported by Patron Tequila, the world’s leading premium tequila brand, handcrafted in Mexico from 100% weber blue agave.

Every Thursday El Santo holds its “Noche De Musica”, which include Open Mic sessions, where local budding musicians, singers or DJ’s can perform for the crowd. Other regular live events include more established artists, including internationally acclaimed DJ’s performing alongside Latin American Fiesta dancers. in addition, Patron has graciously contributed their brand name to a beautifully designed ‘selfie ready’ floral wall, promising a stunning backdrop for memorable moments.

With the festive season fast approaching the December lineup at El Santo will see the venue pull out all the stops with yet more live entertainment in the form of rhythmic bongo drummers, melodious saxophone maestros, new DJs, and its popular and ultra glamorous Fiesta dancers. Guests can join in the musical fun by having a go at playing some small instruments themselves.

El Santito specialises in a wide range of margaritas, each with its own unique twist. From the refreshing Verdita, infused with coriander, mint, and pineapple, to the enticing Strawberry & Habanero, and the iconic Tommy, made with Ocho Blanco Tequila, lime juice, and orange agave, the bar offers a variety of flavours to satisfy cocktail enthusiasts. The Margarita Masterclass experience is perfect for group outings during the festive season. Skilled mixologists guide participants through the session, with sampling of at least two different margaritas.

“We take immense pleasure announcing our successful acquisition of the esteemed support from Patron Tequila, a brand that seamlessly aligns with the vibrancy and energy of our venue,” expressed El Santo’s General Manager, Panos Dimou. “Our goal is to bring to our patrons the most diverse live entertainment the city has to offer. Nestled away behind a secret corridor lies our hidden treasure, El Santito, which boasts Glasgow’s most extensive assortment of tequila cocktails, particularly the globally beloved Margaritas. For us, the magic of a Margarita lies in the Patron Tequila that forms its heart.”

“El Santito is more than just a location; it’s a destination for tequila connoisseurs,” finished Panos. “While we may be nestled in the heart of Glasgow, we ensure that every aspect of our bar, from the diverse range of tequila cocktails crafted by our skilled bartenders to the authentic South American cuisine prepared by our talented Brazilian chef, transports our customers straight to Latin America.”

Harry Olorunda, Prestige Account Manager, Bacardi Martini Limited, said: “Patron is delighted to be working with El Santo, and its amazing speakeasy bar El Santito, which, in the past ten months, has really made a name for itself with imaginative tequila cocktails. We welcome customers being able to learn more about our premium tequila at the Margarita Masterclasses, where you can taste a wide selection of Margaritas.”

“Furthermore, the range of different entertainment acts at El Santo is incredible, and it is our pleasure to support these events. Having a good time is at the heart of the El Santo experience, and we commend the venue on its scintillating vibe as we approach the festive season.”

Further details www.elsanto.co.uk

