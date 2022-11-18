Three members of the Scotland ladies team who won silver in last summer’s Home Internationals at Weymouth are booked to fish alongside leading male anglers from Northumberland and Cumbria in the popular, annual Iain Reid, two-day memorial sea fishing match to be held at Dundee’s Riverside Drive and Leven this weekend with a maximum of 60 pegs.

Buffy McAvoy from Edinburgh plus Largs-based Gill Coutts and Lesley Maby from Cumbria are listed in the field with Day One now switched to Dundee on Saturday, a late change due to the extreme weather forecast for Kirkcaldy Promenade. The match time is now 10am to 2pm with registration at the Snack Bar from 8am to 9am.

Leven remains the venue on day two on Sunday, November 20, fishing from noon to 4pm and this is a measure and return event with all fish of a minimum of 15cm counting.

Lugworm and mackerel are the only baits allowed and there are prizes for the first, second and third, zone and the heaviest flat fish. Entry is £40 for both days and the presentation is at 5.30pm at Burt’s Bar, Buckhaven.

David Dobbie, one of the organisers, said this was a Penn Sea League points counter and that the memorial match was a key event in the sea fishing competition calendar.

He added: “Due to a change in the weather conditions, we have taken the decision to move the venue on the Saturday only to let the conditions calm for the Sunday. The match on Saturday will now be held at Dundee’s Riverside Drive from 10am to 2pm with registration from 8am to 9am at the Snack Bar. Apologies for the inconvenience. There is no change to the Sunday match from noon to 4pm at Leven.”



Barry McEwan from Port Seton, who made his debut for Scotland in the Home Internationals last summer, is also in the field along with Edinburgh fisherman David Cooper who won the first and second legs of the inaugural Edinburgh Winter Shore Angling series at Portobello Beach and Newhaven.



The organiser of that event, Ian Campbell, is also listed and the annual competition is in memory of Ian Reid, an international angler from Methil who was a regular fisherman along the Fife coastline. He passed away and Buckhaven-based David Dobbie, Iain’s best friend, decided to start the annual event in his honour.



It has been held for the past seven years and has quickly grown in stature. Leven has been the only venue until this year.

PICTURE: Scotland’s silver medal winning team at Weymouth (l-r) Philip Pape (assistant manager), Gill Coutts, Joanne Barlow, Buffy McAvoy, Karena Duffy, Lesley Maby and Kevin Lewis from Dundee (manager)



with sunset at 15.58. High tide at Leven on November 20 is 11.44 with sunset at 15.

