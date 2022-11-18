Mikael Johansson has climbed to fourth in Fife Flyers official points charts after a glory double and two assists in the confidence-boosting 6-1 home win over mid-table Nottingham Panthers in the Viaplay Elite League last Sunday.

The 27-year-old Swede, who had to kick his heels for a month earlier this season because of injury, has accumulated 14 points (five goals and nine assists) despite only having played in 12 league fixtures.

And the Vaxjo-born centre ice or left-wing added: “We have goals this season and one of them is to make the play-offs (at the end of the season). We are battling hard every night to do that and we are in one of the play-off spots right now.” Flyers, he said, want to stay there.

Fife, sponsored by Wolseley, travel to Trade-Mart Stars on Saturday in a key Viaplay Elite League clash (19.00) and the last time the Kirkcaldy club travelled north to Tayside was in the qualifying rounds of the Challenge Cup and they won 5-2.

Johansson said: “Last weekend we played a really good weekend winning twice (at Glasgow Clan and at home to Nottingham) and only letting in two goals and played good defence so it is important that we don’t give Dundee anything.”

Dundee have struggled to find form in recent weeks but they have beaten Fife twice this term, 4-2 at The Fife Ice Arena in the league and 3-0 in the Challenge Cup and Johansson said: “They will come out and play really hard. We have to go out 100 per cent.”

PICTURE: Mikael Johansson by Jillian McFarlane courtesy of Fife Flyers

Like this: Like Loading...