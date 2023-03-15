Following roof inspections, the theatre auditorium at The Brunton (pictured by Nigel Duncan) is closed until further notice and the problem surfaced during planned roofing inspection works.

An East Lothian Council statement said structural issues have been identified and, as a result, the theatre auditorium will remain closed temporarily whilst more detailed inspections are carried out.

Customers or groups with existing bookings have been contacted to discuss the options available.

The survey work will be widened to Venues 1 and 2 and Esk Rooms as these are covered by the same roofing structure. Further information about this and any impact for upcoming planned events within Venues 1 and 2 will be made public as soon as possible.

The office areas within the building have been inspected and remain unaffected and public access will be maintained to the café and reception area.

The statement added: “Further information will be available when the survey work is completed.”

