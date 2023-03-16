Whether you’re looking to plan the ultimate day out or find the perfect gift, St James Quarter says it has everything you need to keep the whole family entertained.
Everyone – your mum or someone you think of as a mother, deserves to be spoiled this year and shoppers can enjoy retailer offers from a selection of some of the Quarter’s top brands including H Beauty which will be offering customers a choice of five deluxe samples as part of a female founded brand beauty box when they spend over £75.
Those looking to add a personal touch can get their gifts engraved by talented calligrapher Laila Lettering in John Lewis from 1-4pm on 18 March. Spend £50 or more in store to take advantage of the unique and complimentary service.
Rituals and Neom will be providing the zen factor with complimentary hand and arm massage treatments so you can treat the mother figure in your life to some pamper time. Rituals will be welcoming walk-ins across Mother’s Day weekend and Neom will be taking bookings between Monday 13 March – Sunday 19 March for massage for two, accompanied by a ‘mumosa’ and Hotel Chocolat treats. Anyone who books with Neom will also receive a 15% discount so they can treat themselves or choose the perfect gift.
If you want to indulge in a little luxury, Coach and Kate Spade will be giving shoppers £100 off when they spend over £400 between 9th – 19 March.
Those looking to make a day of it can continue the celebrations with a bite to eat at one of the Quarter’s many impressive dining destinations including Street Burger by Gordon Ramsay which will be offering a free strawberry spritz cocktail for all mums on the day. Duck & Waffle will also be offering complimentary fizz on arrival as well as a little chocolate dessert, the perfect sweet treat to round off a great day out with mum.
Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show the mother figure in your life some appreciation, and St James Quarter is on hand to help you celebrate in style to make this year extra special.
“From our selection of world class retailers to our impressive dining and leisure destinations, there’s something for everyone at the Quarter and we look forward to welcoming you to celebrate this special day with us.”
Five things you need to know today
Millions for Edinburgh Festivals in the Budget Chancellor Jeremy Hunt presenting the Spring Budget 2023 PHOTO UK Parliament/Andy Bailey The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday in his budget speech that he is awarding “£8.6 million of targeted funding for the Edinburgh Festivals”. Quite what that means is up for conjecture. Who is actually receiving…
Brunton temporarily closed
Following roof inspections, the theatre auditorium at The Brunton (pictured by Nigel Duncan) is closed until further notice and the problem surfaced during planned roofing inspection works. An East Lothian Council statement said structural issues have been identified and, as a result, the theatre auditorium will remain closed temporarily whilst more detailed inspections are carried…
Competition time at The Tarn
There will be a full house at Allandale Tarn on Sunday when the Scottish National Stillwater Bank Angling Championships hold centre stage with 28 pegs booked. Therefore, the popular water is closed to walk-up fly fishing anglers on the day and owner Iona Allan has been busy this week with entrants popping down for a…
ScotRail operating as usual on Thursday
Following the suspension of planned strike action by RMT members of Network Rail, ScotRail has confirmed that its services will operate as normal on Thursday. The RMT trade union’s planned strike action by its members at Network Rail on Thursday 16 March 2023 as well as an overtime ban over the coming weeks have been suspended…