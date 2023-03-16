Whether you’re looking to plan the ultimate day out or find the perfect gift, St James Quarter says it has everything you need to keep the whole family entertained.

Everyone – your mum or someone you think of as a mother, deserves to be spoiled this year and shoppers can enjoy retailer offers from a selection of some of the Quarter’s top brands including H Beauty which will be offering customers a choice of five deluxe samples as part of a female founded brand beauty box when they spend over £75.

Those looking to add a personal touch can get their gifts engraved by talented calligrapher Laila Lettering in John Lewis from 1-4pm on 18 March. Spend £50 or more in store to take advantage of the unique and complimentary service.

Rituals and Neom will be providing the zen factor with complimentary hand and arm massage treatments so you can treat the mother figure in your life to some pamper time. Rituals will be welcoming walk-ins across Mother’s Day weekend and Neom will be taking bookings between Monday 13 March – Sunday 19 March for massage for two, accompanied by a ‘mumosa’ and Hotel Chocolat treats. Anyone who books with Neom will also receive a 15% discount so they can treat themselves or choose the perfect gift.

If you want to indulge in a little luxury, Coach and Kate Spade will be giving shoppers £100 off when they spend over £400 between 9th – 19 March.

Those looking to make a day of it can continue the celebrations with a bite to eat at one of the Quarter’s many impressive dining destinations including Street Burger by Gordon Ramsay which will be offering a free strawberry spritz cocktail for all mums on the day. Duck & Waffle will also be offering complimentary fizz on arrival as well as a little chocolate dessert, the perfect sweet treat to round off a great day out with mum.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show the mother figure in your life some appreciation, and St James Quarter is on hand to help you celebrate in style to make this year extra special.

“From our selection of world class retailers to our impressive dining and leisure destinations, there’s something for everyone at the Quarter and we look forward to welcoming you to celebrate this special day with us.”

