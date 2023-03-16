Millions for Edinburgh Festivals in the Budget

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt presenting the Spring Budget 2023 PHOTO UK Parliament/Andy Bailey

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday in his budget speech that he is awarding “£8.6 million of targeted funding for the Edinburgh Festivals”.

Quite what that means is up for conjecture. Who is actually receiving the money? And what is it for exactly?

The official document – the Budget Report presented in the House of Commons yesterday – shows this – suggesting a permanent home for the Fringe. (Do they know they already have one…?)

And further into the document it provides this:

So confusion reigns. It appears that there is conflation of “Edinburgh festivals” and the “Fringe”…an easy mistake to make of course – unless you are in Edinburgh.

Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, said: “This is fantastic news for Scotland. Our vibrant arts sector – with the Edinburgh Festivals at its heart – is rightly renowned internationally and makes a huge contribution to our economy and cultural landscape.

“The UK Government has consistently championed the sector, including with £97million of Covid support, and £10million for the Dunard Centre, Edinburgh’s first dedicated new space for music and the performing arts in 100 years.

“Edinburgh is a global centre for the arts and this funding will help the Festivals continue to thrive and grow for many years to come.”

[For the sake of clarity – the money for the Dunard Centre was part of the Edinburgh and South East of Scotland City Region Deal – signed in 2017.]

Scottish Conservative shadow finance and economy secretary Liz Smith MSP said: “Jeremy Hunt has delivered a budget for growth and stability which is great news for hard-pressed Scottish families.

“Scotland has also benefited from the targeted spending announced by the Chancellor, not least the £8.6million earmarked for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“All in all, this is a welcome package for Scots. SNP ministers must pass on the Barnett Consequentials the budget has generated, so that Scots enjoy the full benefits of it.”

This statement doesn’t help much – is the funding only for the Fringe? (which to be completely correct is called the Edinburgh Festival Fringe).

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine said ahead of the budget: “I am pleased that the Culture Secretary and Secretary of State for Scotland appear to have taken on board my comments about the importance to our economy of supporting the Festival’s recovery from covid.

“The cultural life of Edinburgh is a massive contributor to the health of not only the city’s economy, but also for Scotland and the United Kingdom as a whole.

“Of course, we await the details of this reported pledge, but it is encouraging that the UK Government has listened to my calls to provide support for the city’s vital cultural sector which is so important to jobs and businesses in Edinburgh West and beyond.”

S.O.E. High Street, Edinburgh, 19th Aug 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Click the link below to read today’s Spring Budget in full ⬇️https://t.co/KgEvSpeTCf pic.twitter.com/n3jjLAyRSs — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) March 15, 2023

[On 23 February at House of Commons Business Questions, Ms Jardine asked the Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt: “The Edinburgh international festival is world renowned, but last year it shrank in size for the first time in seven decades. The King’s Theatre in Edinburgh, which is in a neighbouring constituency, is facing a shortfall of £9 million. Its owners have described it as being in “the last chance saloon”, and it failed to get levelling-up funding last time round. The cultural life of Edinburgh is a massive contributor to the health of the Scottish economy and the UK economy. Does the Leader of the House think it would be appropriate to make time for a debate in this House on how the UK and Scottish Governments can contribute to the future stability and wellbeing of this vital industry?”

