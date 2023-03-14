The Scottish Women’s Premier League have confirmed that a number of games will be on tv in the next few weeks.
Hibs, who are fifth, play league pace-setters Glasgow City on Saturday, March 25, at 17.30 and that will be screened on BBC Alba.
The next day, fourth-placed Hearts’ clash at Partick Thistle, who are sixth, will be on BBS Sport Scotland with a 13.00 kick-off.
The Rangers v Celtic game on Monday March 27 at 19,30 will be on Sky Sports with Celtic second in the table and Rangers third and BBC Alba will screen the game between Rangers and Hibs on Sunday, April 2 at 16.10.
Heart of Midlothian v Glasgow City is at 15.00 on Sunday, April 2 and it is on BBS Spoirt Scotland.
And the Capital derby clash between Hibs and Hearts will be on BBC Sports Scotland at 13.00 on Sunday, April 16. The final day of the season is on Sunday, May 21.
PICTURE: Georgia Timms (left) and Eva Olid, manager, of Hearts at Tynecastle by Malcolm Mackenzie and courtesy of the Scottish Women’s Premier League