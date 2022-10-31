The Brunton in Musselburgh has teamed up with the town’s East Coast Restaurant for the first time to launch a new festive pantomime competition with a nautical twist.

Children from all over East Lothian are being encouraged to make a creative splash by drawing or painting a colourful picture of their favourite deep-sea creature as part of The Brunton’s new festive show for 2022, ‘Sinbad the Pantomime’, which runs from 23 November until 31 December.

Families can look forward to seeing Sinbad’s voyages from Fisherrow Harbour and over the sea, searching for fortune and finding romance with a runaway Princess-in-disguise. Along the way there will be nail-biting drama, dastardly pirates, riding on the back of a giant whale and ferocious deep-sea creatures guarding hidden treasure.

Taking inspiration from the story of Sinbad, children are now being encouraged to create an eye-catching picture of any sea creature they like, from whales and dolphins, to lobsters, crabs, starfish, seahorses or even a giant octopus by Monday 14th November.

A selection of competition entries will be displayed to the public at The Brunton. The overall winner will receive a complimentary VIP family ticket to see ‘Sinbad the Pantomime’ at The Brunton on Ladywell Way, as well as a complimentary pre-theatre family meal at East Coast Restaurant on North High Street.

Owned by Carlo and Katia Crolla, East Coast is the next chapter for the Crolla family, who have been serving the honest folk of Musselburgh from its venue on North High Street for nearly 50 years. East Coast, which is located just two minutes’ walk from Fisherrow Harbour and Musselburgh Beach, was crowned the ‘Best Seafood Establishment’ in Scotland at the Food Awards Scotland 2022.

Carlo Crolla, owner of East Coast in Musselburgh, said: “As an independent, family-run restaurant, we jumped at the chance to support our local community theatre and work together to launch a fun picture competition for children across the Lothians in the run up to the festive pantomime season.

“We wish everyone taking part in the competition the very best of luck and look forward to welcoming the winner and their family to East Coast as our special VIP guests.”

Sinbad the Pantomime is a new production, produced by The Brunton, written and directed by award-winning, professional writer and theatre maker, John Binnie. John’s writing and directing is hugely popular with Brunton audiences following Jack and the Beanstalk in 2018, Cinderella in 2019, Rapunzel the Pantomime family film in 2020 and back on stage with Hansel and Gretel the Pantomime in 2021.

The pantomime creative team includes set and costume designer Robin Mitchell, musical director Tommie Travers and Amy Robinson as choreographer. The costumes will be made by students of BA (Hons) Costume Design and Construction at Queen Margaret University.

Michael Stitt, Chair of Brunton Theatre Trust, said: “We’re really excited to be teaming up with East Coast to launch our ‘Sinbad the Pantomime’ picture competition for children across East Lothian, Edinburgh and beyond.

“We’re looking for fun, bold and bright pictures of deep-sea creatures to display to the public and help tell the story of Sinbad, so it’s a great opportunity for children to show off their creative flair.

“The Brunton’s brand new production, Sinbad the Pantomime, is a festive treat, full of fun and laughter with oodles of gags, local references, much loved songs, outrageous costumes and shouting out! The Brunton specialise in producing fun and interactive pantomimes that are suitable for all the family, from ages 4 to 104 – the perfect place to escape to this winter.”

To enter the Sinbad the Pantomime competition, children aged 7 to 12 years should send or drop in their deep-sea creature picture to: Marketing, The Brunton, Ladywell Way, Musselburgh EH21 6AF, marking their name and contact email and phone number by Monday 14 November. The winner will be notified soon after the closing date.

The Brunton and East Coast Restaurant visit date for the competition winner and their family of up to two adults and two children is subject to availability. All drinks and extras to be paid for as taken.

Tickets for ‘Sinbad the Pantomime’ are available to purchase from The Brunton by calling 0131 653 5245

www.thebrunton.co.uk

L-R: Carlo Crolla (owner of East Coast Restaurant in Musselburgh); The Brunton’s pantomime dame, ‘Betty Brunton’ (Graham Crammond); and Councillor Andy Forrest (Brunton Theatre Trust)



PHOTO Greg Macvean

