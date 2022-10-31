Primary pupils from Edinburgh take part in My Amazing Brain, a Scotland-wide initiative aimed at ensuring their brains stay healthy throughout life.
The Scottish Government-backed scheme, led by the Brain Health Scotland initiative, and supported by the charity Alzheimer Scotland, will encourage children to take steps that minimise the risk of diseases that can lead to dementia.
The campaign’s key message is that it is never too early for people to start thinking about keeping their brains healthy.
Backing the campaign is professional rock climber Dave MacLeod, who attended a launch event with pupils at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh on Monday.
“Brain health was once associated with older people, but we now know the value of raising awareness much earlier,” says Highlands-based Dave, who has a keen interest in sports science.
“Good sleep, nutrition, mental agility and protection from even mild injury all make a huge difference – whatever age we are.”
Around 100 children from three Edinburgh primary schools – Tollcross, Bruntsfield and Royal Mile – attended the campaign launch on Monday morning.
Pupils learned fun facts about brain health, took part in hands-on activities and got a close-up look at a real-life brain. They also had a sneak preview of the campaign’s video animations.
A range of free brain health teaching resources – aimed at 8-12 year olds – is now available to every school in the country.
The materials, which are aligned with the Curriculum for Excellence, can also be used by club leaders outside of school as well as parents.
Having already attracted interest from other countries, the Brain Health Scotland team hopes the initiative can be extended throughout the UK and overseas.
“Research shows that up to 40 per cent of dementia cases are linked to factors we can influence, such as obesity, physical activity and loneliness,” says programme coordinator Joanna Crispell.
“This is about inspiring young people to find out what they can do to keep their brains in peak condition – and helping them set up good habits early in life.”
Deep sea pantomime competition launched for children
The Brunton in Musselburgh has teamed up with the town’s East Coast Restaurant for the first time to launch a new festive pantomime competition with a nautical twist. Children from all over East Lothian are being encouraged to make a creative splash by drawing or painting a colourful picture of their favourite deep-sea creature as…
Continue Reading Deep sea pantomime competition launched for children
Stobo wins big at the World Luxury Spa Awards
Stobo Castle Health Spa is proud to announce it has been crowned the best ‘Luxury Romantic Destination Spa’ in the world at this year’s prestigious World Luxury Spa Awards. The winners of the annual World Luxury Awards were announced at a glitzy affair at Swandor Topkapi Palace, Antalya, Turkey. The World Luxury Spa Awards are…
Continue Reading Stobo wins big at the World Luxury Spa Awards
Leith Collective Christmas tree and festive food exchange begins on Tuesday
The cost of living crisis continues but with Christmas just next month the local Community Interest Company, The Leith Collective is working hard to ensure those in need can still experience and enjoy the spirit of Christmas. On Tuesday will the charity begins its Christmas tree and festive food exchange in all three of its…
Continue Reading Leith Collective Christmas tree and festive food exchange begins on Tuesday
House of Commons debate to discuss Edinburgh Airport flight paths
JARDINE SECURES PARLIAMENTARY DEBATE ON EDINBURGH AIRPORT FLIGHT PATHS Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has secured a Westminster Hall debate on Tuesday to try and resolve the matter of the proposed flight paths between the Civil Aviation Authority and Edinburgh Airport. The uncertainty over new flight paths has been going on for more than five…
Continue Reading House of Commons debate to discuss Edinburgh Airport flight paths
Police issue CCTV image in assault search
Police Scotland has released an image of a man they believe may hold information which might assist in relation to an assault in Edinburgh. The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Tuesday 18 October, 2022 in Murrayburn Place. The man photographed below is described as 16 to 18-years-old, around six feet tall, and was wearing…
Light up a Life appeal begins today – backed by the late Mary Moriarty
St Columba’s Hospice Care has begun its 45th annual Light Up A Life appeal, which offers people across Edinburgh and the Lothians the opportunity to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died. This year’s appeal is backed by The Queen of Leith, Mary Moriarty, who, prior to her death on…
Continue Reading Light up a Life appeal begins today – backed by the late Mary Moriarty