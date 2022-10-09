The National Museum of Scotland is calling for memories of the famous artist and designer Bernat Klein ahead of a major exhibition of his work opening next month.

Klein (1922 – 2014) was born in Yugoslavia (now Serbia) but settled in the Scottish Borders where he lived and worked for over 40 years.

Drawing inspiration from the landscape around Galashiels and collaborating closely with skilled Scottish manufacturers, Scotland and its textile industry were central to his success.

Bernat Klein painting in the Scottish countryside in the 1960s © Bernat Klein Moira Leggat; Image © National Museums Scotland

Curators hope to capture the stories of those who knew, worked with or admired Klein in his adopted homeland. From visiting his shops or producing fabrics, to wearing his spectacular pieces or completing a Klein knitting pattern, anyone who would like to share their story is encouraged to get in touch by email at info@nms.ac.uk with their memories and pictures.

In the centenary year of his birth, Bernat Klein: Design in Colour (5 Nov 2022 – 23 April 2023) will explore the life and varied career of one of the 20th century’s leading forces in Modernist design. He is renowned for innovative couture textiles created for big fashion houses such as Chanel, Dior and Balmain, and his work was adored by royalty and fashion editors alike.

He also produced fabrics for interiors, designed ready-to-wear collections and worked as a colour consultant and industrial designer.

Lisa Mason, Assistant Curator of Modern & Contemporary Design at National Museums Scotland said: “Bernat Klein’s philosophy influenced fashion, fine art, interior design, architecture and colour theory and continues to inspire artists and designers today. He chose Scotland to build not just his home, but his business, and we’d love to hear more from anyone who remembers his time here.”

Personal accounts will be collated by National Museums Scotland and may be shared on the Museums’ digital channels and social media accounts.

The Bernat Klein Foundation has a website here

Bernat Klein wool and mohair tweed suit. © National Museums Scotland

Bernat Klein

