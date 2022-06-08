Inspired by the success of its Concerts by Candlelight winter tour series, Scottish Ensemble has announced its inaugural summer edition, ‘Concerts for a Summer’s Night‘. The programme will tour across Scotland and visit Edinburgh on 21 June, marking the longest day of the year and the beginning of summer.

The 12-piece ensemble will perform in unique venues, specially chosen to make the most of the natural light on offer during summer evenings. In the expansive National Museum of Scotland, audiences are sure to be immersed in radiant light and spellbinding music as the sun begins to set.

In true Scottish Ensemble style, the programme features an eclectic repertoire, taking the audience on an atmospheric journey across styles and centuries. The programme opens with a strings rendition of Mozart’s energetic Magic Flute Overture, followed later by the famous and spectacular Queen of the Night aria. Ranging from Dvořák’s folk-infused American Quartet to Purcell’s hypnotic Fantasia, to Schubert’s pioneering Gretchen at the Spinning Wheel, there is lots of beautiful and familiar music for everyone to enjoy.

Weaved between renowned works, the ensemble will introduce audiences to less widely known pieces, including Dobrinka Tabakova’s hypnotising and melancholy ‘Spinning a Yarn’, which features the unusual combination of violin and hurdy-gurdy, and Jessie Montgomery’s ‘Strum’, a vibrant, rhythmic piece, inspired by the spirit of dance and movement.

Audiences will also be treated to William Grant Still’s ‘Summerland’, a wistful, serene evocation of a heat-stilled summer’s afternoon, and a true musical realisation of the light-infused theme of ‘Concerts for a Summer’s Night’.

The programme will be directed by Artistic Director Jonathan Morton, who said: “We wanted to create an experience for the lighter summer evenings which complements the popular winter candlelit performances. I am very much looking forward to working with the whole team on this new addition to our musical calendar, where audiences can enjoy Scottish Ensemble’s beautifully adventurous programming at this light-filled time of year.”

‘Concerts for a Summer’s Night’ Tour Details

20 June – Rossie Byre, Perthshire

21 June – National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh

22 June – Aberdeen Art Gallery, Aberdeen

23 June – Barras Art and Design, Glasgow

Tickets include a welcome drink and are on sale now at https://scottishensemble.co.uk/programme/2021-22/concerts-for-a-summers-night/

