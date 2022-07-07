Explore the history of anatomical study, from artistic explorations by Leonardo da Vinci to the Burke and Hare murders.
The exhibition looks at the social and medical history surrounding the practice of dissection. It will trace the relationship between anatomy, its teaching and cultural context and the bodies that were dissected.
Looking at Edinburgh’s role as an international centre for medical study, the exhibition will offer insight into the links between science and crime in the early 19th century.