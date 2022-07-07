Explore the history of anatomical study, from artistic explorations by Leonardo da Vinci to the Burke and Hare murders.



The exhibition looks at the social and medical history surrounding the practice of dissection. It will trace the relationship between anatomy, its teaching and cultural context and the bodies that were dissected.

Looking at Edinburgh’s role as an international centre for medical study, the exhibition will offer insight into the links between science and crime in the early 19th century.



Supported by Baillie Gifford Investment Managers.



Anatomy: A Matter of Death and Life

Until 13 Nov 2022

Exhibition Gallery 1, Level 3

Ticketed

A major new exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland will look at the history of anatomical study, from artistic explorations by Leonardo da Vinci to the Burke and Hare murders. Anatomy: A Matter of Death and Life will examine the social and medical history surrounding the practice of dissection of human bodies. It looks at EdinburghÕs role as an international centre for medical study and offers insight into the links between science and crime in the early 19th century. Pic caption: Curator Sophie Goggins with a 19th century anatomical model by Louis Auzoux on loan from University of Aberdeen Museums & Special Collections. PHOTO Neil Hanna Photography

