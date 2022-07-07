TIMELESS RADIO TO START BROADCASTING IN EDINBURGH

A new radio station will hit the airwaves in the Edinburgh area this weekend. Timeless Radio is one of a number of new stations to commence broadcasting on the new Edinburgh DAB digital radio transmitter network.

Squarely aimed at listeners in their 50s and above, Timeless Radio will play Music across the Generations from the big band sounds of the 1940s to artists of today such as Michael Buble and Paloma Faith.

Spencer Pryor

Station boss Spencer Pryor said: “We’re delighted to bring Timeless Radio to the Edinburgh area for the first time. Timeless Radio started broadcasting around three years ago on the Glasgow equivalent of the new Edinburgh multiplex. These digital multiplexes are designed to give smaller radio stations the same sort of coverage as the bigger local commercial stations.

“Anything that is melodic and tuneful – in other words Timeless, will have a place on our playlist. No other radio station on the airwaves in Edinburgh plays great tunes from the likes of James Last or Herb Alpert. And of course you can’t beat a bit of Sinatra!

Presenters appearing on Timeless include Steve Delahaye, Donald Mackay, Poppy Anderson and the doyen of music from the era ex Radio Clyde and YOUR Radio presenter Mike McLean. Mike has curated the 4,000 chosen tunes and melodies on the Timeless playlist from his unrivalled knowledge. A number of surprise household names guest presenters are lined up over the coming months to present shows on Timeless.

To tune into Timeless Radio, and the other new stations on the new Edinburgh digital radio multiplex you will need a DAB+ radio – it should have the green digital radio tick mark, or alternatively a DAB enabled car radio.

Timeless Radio is also available online at timelessradio.co.uk and on a smart speaker.

