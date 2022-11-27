Visitor Experience Assistants Laurinda Kelly and Laurie Turner put the finishing touches to the National Museum of Scotland’s 2022 Christmas tree.

This year’s decorations are inspired by the colourful textile designs on display in the current exhibition, Bernat Klein: Design in Colour. 

The Museum will be open throughout the festive period with the new exhibition Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder opening on 9 December, drop-in drawing sessions during the school holidays and family activities as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme. 

Find out more at nms.ac.uk/exhibitions-events 

Visitor Experience Assistant Laurie Turner puts the finishing touches to the National Museum of Scotland’s 2022 Christmas tree. PHOTO Duncan McGlynn
