Visitor Experience Assistants Laurinda Kelly and Laurie Turner put the finishing touches to the National Museum of Scotland’s 2022 Christmas tree.
This year’s decorations are inspired by the colourful textile designs on display in the current exhibition, Bernat Klein: Design in Colour.
The Museum will be open throughout the festive period with the new exhibition Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder opening on 9 December, drop-in drawing sessions during the school holidays and family activities as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme.
Find out more at nms.ac.uk/exhibitions-events
Masters bows out of Edinburgh Monarchs
Edinburgh Monarchs have confirmed that their captain of recent years, Sam Masters will not be in next year’s side. Sam and Tegan have just had their second child Kobe and he wants more time with them. Sam said: “The sole reason I have to have some time away from Edinburgh is the travel from my…
Silverware bagged by Hibs in penalty shootout
Inevitably, Sunshine on Leith blared out over the speaker system to celebrate Hibs winning silverware, The Capital Cup and there were other issues to celebrate, a record attendance of 8,066 for a game in the Scottish Women’s Premiership. Reports pre-game suggested that 11,000 tickets had been booked and it was disappointing that the full complement…
Edinburgh’s Christmas attracts thousands on the first weekend
Thousands have come to the city centre over the weekend to enjoy the festivities, from stories with Santa and some junior activities in West Princes Street Gardens to the Christmas market stalls, the famous Big Wheel in East Princes Street Gardens and Lidl on Ice on George Street, all of which will run throughout the Christmas…
Scottish Women’s Football round up
Five-star Livi dominate Dryburgh to tighten grip on top Livingston have consolidated their position at the top of the Scottish Women’s Championship with a comfortable 5-0 victory over bottom side Dryburgh in Dundee. Goals from Anderson, Mason, Hay, Somerville and Hughes-Lee extend the Midlothian club’s goal difference and maintain their six-point lead at the top…
Accountancy firm bolsters board with appointment of new adviser
A leading accountancy firm has expanded its presence in Edinburgh with the appointment of one of the city’s best-known former lawyers. Greig Honeyman will advise leading figures at Douglas Home & Co, while tapping into his extensive network of family businesses, trusts, lawyers and corporate decision-makers. The move to bolster the board comes after Honeyman…
Butcher Graham Cherrie retires today after four decades in Albert Street
Graham Cherrie is retiring today after running his butcher’s shop in Albert Street for 40 years, but he is only taking a short break for now, and will be back to help out the new owner, Scott Miller, with the Christmas rush. Originally from Loanhead Graham started the business in 1982, after working for ten…
