Five-star Livi dominate Dryburgh to tighten grip on top

Livingston have consolidated their position at the top of the Scottish Women’s Championship with a comfortable 5-0 victory over bottom side Dryburgh in Dundee.

Goals from Anderson, Mason, Hay, Somerville and Hughes-Lee extend the Midlothian club’s goal difference and maintain their six-point lead at the top of the table.

Rossvale held their position in second with a 3-2 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Highlands in what proved to be an end-to-end game. Caley Thistle had opened the scoring through their top scorer Kayleigh Mackenzie but Rossvale’s Morgan Anderson bagged a brace alongside a goal from McJacobs put the Glasgow side in front. Caley fought back with a goal from Alex Andrews and had opportunities towards the end to grab an equaliser, but Rossvale held on.

Third place Renfrew also recorded a narrow victory, requiring a late goal from Sinead MacLeod to secure the three points after Hutchison Vale had equalised through captain Angyl Learmonth.

Ayr United have moved up to fifth in the table after beating Morton 2-0 at Parklea.

In SWF League One, leaders FC Edinburgh won 2-0 at home against a spirited St Mirren side, while Westdyke moved back into second with a thumping 8-2 victory over Airdrie Ladies in the North-East.

Westdyke had also been given the advantage after the Stenhousemuir vs Falkirk derby ended goalless, the main talking point being a nasty-looking clash of heads between Stenny’s Rachel Vickerman and Falkirk striker Suzanne Wyatt, which saw the latter sent off.

Falkirk keeper Rachel Pirie told club media afterwards she felt her side had got “lucky”, despite pulling of some tremendous saves herself in the second half.

“I definitely think a draw is a bonus, from the performance we had,” she said.

In the battle of the bottom sides, Dundee West came from behind to defeat Gleniffer Thistle 3-1 and leave the Paisley side rooted to the foot of the table.

Pictured: A sickening clash of head caused concern as Rachel Vickerman (Stenhousemuir) and Suzanne MacTaggart (Falkirk) both went for the same ball. MacTaggart was shown the red card for the challenge

