Thousands have come to the city centre over the weekend to enjoy the festivities, from stories with Santa and some junior activities in West Princes Street Gardens to the Christmas market stalls, the famous Big Wheel in East Princes Street Gardens and Lidl on Ice on George Street, all of which will run throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

On Saturday alone 80,000 people filed through the one-way system in East Princes Street Gardens to enjoy the funfair by Taylor’s of Edinburgh and all the Christmas market stalls. The queue begins on Waverley Bridge and not on Princes Street. People are counted in and counted out to achieve a constant flow and no overcrowding.

Edinburgh Christmas 2022. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
Edinburgh Christmas 2022. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
Edinburgh Christmas 2022. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
Edinburgh Christmas 2022. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
Edinburgh Christmas 2022. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
Edinburgh Christmas 2022. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
Edinburgh Christmas 2022. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com
Edinburgh’s Christmas produced by Unique Assembly opened on Friday 25 November and on Satruday welcomed 80,000 visitors PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

