A leading accountancy firm has expanded its presence in Edinburgh with the appointment of one of the city’s best-known former lawyers.
Greig Honeyman will advise leading figures at Douglas Home & Co, while tapping into his extensive network of family businesses, trusts, lawyers and corporate decision-makers.
The move to bolster the board comes after Honeyman stepped down from Shepherd and Wedderburn, where he had spent six years as partner and the last 18 months as a consultant. Currently he is a non-legal adviser to some of Scotland’s wealthiest families.
Former Managing Partner of Fyfe Ireland until 2012, Greig joins Douglas Home & Co to help the company in implementing its growth plan after the Kelso headquartered company opened its Edinburgh office in 2019.
He will act as a non-legal conduit for new business, assisting with the company’s long-term strategy and will apply his knowledge and experience to promote the company’s business and corporate finance department.
Greig said: “To be supporting the board and the business ambitions of one of the most exciting brands in Scottish accounting is a great opportunity for me.
“Douglas Home & Co has incredible growth potential which I’m hoping to help promote in every way I can.
“By working closely with the team members at Douglas Home & Co, I’m hoping to add significant value to the business through my own business and professional connections amassed during many years of working on private client and commercial matters around Scotland.
“Accountants, lawyers and all other businesses are incredibly busy at the moment. By formalising relationships with key connections, we can bring attention to real solutions that make life easier for the clients and prospective clients of this top firm.
“It is a developing aim of all at Douglas Home & Co that they wish to be able to react faster to clients’ problems than the client can themselves. I hope to play a prominent part in the fulfilment of such aims.
“As a special non-legal advisor to many families, businesses and trusts, including family and charitable trusts, I believe I am well placed to advise Douglas Home & Co on matters which will keep it well ahead of its competitors in the future”.
Greig studied at the University of Edinburgh and worked at other legal firms including Honeyman & Mackie and Tods Murray LLP.
Well known as a ‘man of business’ and trusted advise around the capital, only two months ago Greig gave up his legal practising certificate to focus on non-legal consultancy work.
The appointment comes at a key time for Douglas Home & Co, which is looking to expand further its range of corporate clients to its Edinburgh client-base, while continuing to grow its ever-expanding range of rural and agricultural clients.
Darren Thomson, Chief Executive of Douglas Home & Co added: “Greig is one of Edinburgh’s best-connected business people – and brings with him a wealth of knowledge that will be a boost to our continued development.
“We’re confident that Greig’s vast network from his impressive professional services career in Edinburgh will prove priceless. Alongside that, his advisory skills are second to none, adding a great deal of fresh-thinking to an already highly-performing team.”
Douglas Home & Co originally opened a small base in the city’s Rutland Square in March 2019. However just six months later it expanded to larger offices in Charlotte Square where it continues to help clients across the country.
The accountancy specialist was founded and remains headquartered in the Scottish Borders where it has four offices, with other operations in Edinburgh, East Lothian, Cumbria and Northumberland. It has 70 staff, has served more than 1,000 rural businesses and last year reported a 4% rise in turnover to £4 million.
https://www.douglashomeandco.co.uk/
Butcher Graham Cherrie retires today after four decades in Albert Street
Graham Cherrie is retiring today after running his butcher’s shop in Albert Street for 40 years, but he is only taking a short break for now, and will be back to help out the new owner, Scott Miller, with the Christmas rush. Originally from Loanhead Graham started the business in 1982, after working for ten…
Continue Reading Butcher Graham Cherrie retires today after four decades in Albert Street
Event management company supports Edinburgh charity It’s Good 2 Give
Having chosen Itsgood2give as its adopted charity over the past few years, Fusion Meetings & Events, (FME) one of Scotland’s leading event management companies, which organises events in the UK and abroad, has explained how it is helping Itsgood2give to boost its fundraising efforts. Jacqui Evans, wife of FME Director, Stuart, has just returned from…
Continue Reading Event management company supports Edinburgh charity It’s Good 2 Give
Roadworks in Edinburgh next week
The report prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team is reproduced below to keep you right when driving or cycling around the city. If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most…
Signing the pledge for activism against gender based violence
Council Leader Cammy Day signed up as an ambassador to White Ribbon Scotland which is a campaign to involve men in tackling violence against women. Everyone is encouraged to sign up to their pledge The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women marked the first day of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. Council Leader…
Continue Reading Signing the pledge for activism against gender based violence
Letter from Scotland
Scots don’t often take to the streets but there’s been a lot of standing about on cold damp days this week. Teachers have been on picket lines outside their schools in the first teacher’s strike for 40 years. So too have university lecturers. And in 14 towns and cities up and down the country, independence…
Edinburgh’s Christmas is now open
Edinburgh’s Christmas is now open to the public with some of the old favourites in place to entertain you from now until 3 January. All events are being produced by local company Unique Assembly and a 20% discount is available if you book your tickets online. Here are some of the shots from the opening…