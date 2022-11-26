Graham Cherrie is retiring today after running his butcher’s shop in Albert Street for 40 years, but he is only taking a short break for now, and will be back to help out the new owner, Scott Miller, with the Christmas rush.

Originally from Loanhead Graham started the business in 1982, after working for ten years for John Campbell & Son. He said: “They were good to me, a great family to work for. I have a lot of happy memories but I felt the urge to move on.

“I had never worked in the city before and then this shop came up. I was in my comfort zone in Loanhead – and even when we were coming to see the shop I said to my wife Chrissie – ‘oh let’s just turn the car about’.

“But she persuaded me to come and listen to what Paul – the guy selling the business – had to say, and the rest is history. I bought the shop as a going concern and that was 40 years ago.

“I would like to thank everybody who has helped me through the years – I have a long list:

my wife Christine who has been behind me all the way – she has been tremendous and I hope that during retirement I can pay some of that back,

Jimmy Urquhart the transport manager, and Stevie who drove our van.

All the bowling clubs who have bought our home made pies during the bowling season, the lovely people at the Sicilian pastry shop,

John and Violet Lints who have a business on Leith Walk,

butcher Ian Paterson who helped me through the years but sadly had to give up due to illness, (but great news that he has the all clear now),

Davie Hill the scrappie on the corner, his business isn’t there any more but he looked out for me when I first began in business here,

my customer Lynn who stays round the corner -she’s about the same age as me – but as a joke I’ve always offered to help her across the road with her Zimmer. The next generations of families have also become customers and made me feel a real part of the community here.

“I was born in Graham Street just round the corner, and that was why my mother named me Graham. I’ve always found that quite funny.I have lots of happy memories here.

“The best thing about running your own business is only having yourself to answer to, but I would say that you’re prone to punish yourself more. So I think I am self-motivated. Some time back there were about four or five of us. Now with all the tramworks outside – that hasn’t helped. To be fair though I have to thank all the workmen – the plumbers, electricians, joiners and brickies who have always come in for a pie for years and years. I always had a bit of banter with them.

He said he plans to take up bowling again, to “try and get a bit better” when he has more time to play. He said: “My friends joke that they will start a third side at the bowling club just so that I can get a game.

Graham who lives with his family in Penicuik said he will be sad to leave the street, but the shop isn’t closing. He explained: “It will continue as a butchers shop and will continue to look after people at Christmas and New Year. I am going to have a break for about four or five days and then it is a busy period so I am going to come back and help the new owner Scott over Christmas and New Year.

“After the New Year I am going to take a back seat but if he wants me to come in for a day or a half day to keep my hand in then I would do that. Scott has been here for about four or five years now and worked here before for a period. He is very conscientious particularly about customer care. I think the customers will be in safe hands.”

His nephew, Mark Laidlaw, used to work with Uncle Graham and Scott Gunn, a good family friend in the business for 18 years. Mark said: “He is one of the nicest genuine gentlemen and has become well known in Leith.” Mark was planning

Customer Charlie Johnstone came in for one of Graham’s pies. He said: “It’s going to be difficult coming in here and not seeing him. He’s part of the furniture now. His customer service is superb and it is one of the best butchers I have ever been in.”

The Edinburgh Reporter wishes Graham a fabulously happy retirement (when it really begins!).

Butcher Graham Cherrie who is retiring after 40 years in Albert Street in Leith is famed for his pies PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Butcher Graham Cherrie who is retiring after 40 years in Albert Street in Leith PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

