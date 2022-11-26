Having chosen Itsgood2give as its adopted charity over the past few years, Fusion Meetings & Events, (FME) one of Scotland’s leading event management companies, which organises events in the UK and abroad, has explained how it is helping Itsgood2give to boost its fundraising efforts.

Jacqui Evans, wife of FME Director, Stuart, has just returned from a sponsored trek in Vietnam which she carried out as a fundraiser for Itsgood2give with her two friends, Caroline & Aileen.

Combined with a host of other fundraising activities, including Burns Suppers, bag packing, Swish Parties, Ebay sales and Afternoon Tea events, Jacqui, Caroline and Aileen have now managed to raise a staggering £21,000 for the charity, with £7,000 alone coming from a series of raffles that Stuart Evans helped organise, asking his many FME suppliers to donate prizes and monetary contributions.

FME is now working with Itsgood2give to ensure it gets best value on its 2023 Charity events and beyond, which include a series of balls, together with its popular annual “Blingo” event. Held recently at the Glasgow Hilton, this year’s Blingo raised another £16,000 for the charity’s coffers. Two hundred women played bingo, won prizes, and danced to band Bleeker. The event has been so successful in the past that another one has already been arranged for next year.

As a business which works with many of Scotland’s leading hotels, FME was able to negotiate a favourable rate with The Hilton for the Blingo event on Itsgood2give’s behalf, ensuring that more money from the event directly reached the charity.

Stuart and his team are working closely with the charity’s Co-founder, Chair and Director of Fundraising , Lynne McNicoll OBE, offering advice and support, as well as the significant buying power of FME.

Stuart and Jacqui were able to see first hand the charity’s amazing work when they recently visited The Ripple Retreat, the purpose built retreat at Loch Venacher in The Trossachs which the charity built.

“I am so proud of Jacqui, Caroline and Aileen,” said Stuart, who lives in Edinburgh with Jacqui. “They did amazingly well trekking through tough terrain in the Vietnam bush. They are still receiving donations through their JustGiving page as they did so much to publicise it and spread the word amongst family, friends, and colleagues.”

“This, together will all their other fundraising activities, has resulted in the amazing total of £21k. We were not expecting anything like that to be achieved, it’s beyond our wildest dreams and is absolutely fantastic,” said Stuart.

“It was absolutely fantastic to be able to visit The Ripple Retreat,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to help and support itsgood2give next year.”

Jacqui, who also works for FME, assisting with its overseas events said: “My friends and I thoroughly enjoyed our Vietnamese adventure, it was a huge physical challenge but we trained hard for it. I couldn’t have done it without them, and indeed the support of everyone at FME who were keeping in touch with us on social media throughout the trek. Itsgood2give is a charity that has become very close to my heart.”

Lynne McNicoll said: “We are absolutely delighted that overseas treks were able to resume this year and our trio of intrepid adventurers managed to get out to Vietnam. Despite the challenges they faced they all loved the trek and indeed so much so are already planning their next! Their fundraising was superb – a real inspiration to other fundraisers with their interesting fundraising ideas. To raise over £20,000 was quite simply superb. I’m very grateful to them and hoping they can persuade others to join them on their next challenge!

“For charities like ours it is so important to have charity partners who are proactive and our friends at Fusion certainly are that,” continued Lynne. “Stuart and his team help us get the best deals from venues we might use for fundraising events and provide us with invaluable advice about organising events. Fusion have helped us deliver two superb events in Glasgow and get even better value from events we hold in Edinburgh. It’s not always about a charity partner raising funds for you, it is often even better when they give their skills and time. Long may this partnership continue!”

www.itsgood2give.co.uk

