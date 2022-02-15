Our listing of what is on extends from half term week into March and beyond.

Wellbeing Weekend at the National Museum of Scotland

Yoga, sketching and mindfulness

4 – 6 March 2022

National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, EH1 1JF

A weekend of resetting, relaxing and reflection within the inspiring architecture and galleries of the National Museum of Scotland. As we emerge from the darkest months of the year, join in a series of events to reset your body and uplift your mind. From relaxing yoga to mindful sketching, make the most of the unique spaces and inspiring galleries at the museum to improve and enhance your wellbeing.

Book now nms.ac.uk/WellbeingWeekend



Yin Yang Flow Yoga

Friday 4 March

18:00-19:15

£15, £13 Members and Concessions

Suitable for all levels, age 16+.



Experience the museum after hours and gently ease into the weekend with some juicy Yin Yang flow yoga with Nadine from Meadowlark Yoga. A stretchy, restorative practice combining long hold poses with gentle flow work and that all-important relaxation. Please bring your own mat.



Mindful viewing of Audubon’s Birds of America

6 March 2022

17:30-19:00

£15, £13 Members and Concessions



A rare chance to explore our special exhibition after hours, hosted by museum mindfulness teacher Laura Baxter. Taking time to savour pleasant experiences, such as looking at art, can increase our mental wellbeing. Through guided mindfulness practices, participants will discover how to slow down, connect with the artwork and each other.

Mindful Sunday Sketch

Sunday 6 March,

13:00-14:30 and 15:00-16:30

£10, £8 Members and Concessions

Recommended age 14+.



These small group sessions in the galleries will start with a short introduction to mindfulness followed by guided sketching (suitable for complete beginners but all levels welcome) before rounding off with a final mindfulness exercise.



Sessions are led by Mindful Art, all materials will be provided.



Wellbeing Trail

4-6 March

Free



See the museum in a new light using the Wellbeing Audio Trail, or pick up a paper copy in the Grand Gallery. The trail takes you through our galleries, helping you find moments of mindfulness and wellbeing in the middle of our hectic, fast-moving lives.

Book now nms.ac.uk/WellbeingWeekend



Exhibitions & Displays



OPEN NOW Audubon’s Birds of America

Until 8 May 2022

Exhibition Gallery 1, Level 3

Ticketed, £0-£10



This new exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland will examine the artistry and legacy of one of the world’s rarest, most coveted and biggest books.



Published as a series between 1827 and 1838, Birds of America by John James Audubon (1785-1851) was a landmark work which achieved international renown due to the epic scale of the project and the book’s spectacular, life-sized ornithological illustrations.



Audubon’s Birds of America (12 February – 8 May 2022) will showcase 46 unbound prints from National Museums Scotland’s collection, most of which have never been on display before, as well as a rare bound volume of the book, on loan from the Mitchell Library. This exhibition is a unique opportunity to see so much of Audubon’s work in one place.



Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.



Book now nms.ac.uk/BirdsofAmerica

Audobon’s ‘Birds of America’ photo call, National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh, 10th Feb 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Scotland’s Climate Challenge

Until 27 March 2022

Exhibition Gallery 3, Level 1

Free entry



This small exhibition highlights the exciting work being carried out in Scotland to fight against climate change. It brings together just some of the technological responses that have been developed in Scotland or that are being used here in the effort to cut carbon dioxide emissions. On show are a range of leading-edge equipment, much of it newly collected, alongside samples of natural material.



Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.



Visit nms.ac.uk/ClimateChallenge



The Typewriter Revolution

Until 11 September 2022

Exhibition Gallery 2, Level 3

Free entry



The typewriter’s social and technological influence is revealed in this new exhibition and looks at its role in society, arts, and popular culture. It traces the effect and evolution of typewriters across more than 100 years, from weighty early machines to modern style icons.



The impact of the typewriter has been much wider than simply speeding up the way we write. It helped revolutionise the world of work and change the lives of working women in particular. Typewriters helped them launch their own businesses at a time when female employers were rare and became a vital weapon in the fight for the vote.



Visit nms.ac.uk/Typewriters



Inspiring Walter Scott

Until 8 January 2023

Exhibition Gallery 4, Level 1

Free entry



On the 250th anniversary of Sir Walter Scott’s birth, experience his novels through objects that inspired him. In this small exhibition we show how Scott drew upon real historical objects for inspiration, placing objects alongside Scott’s words, and the stories in which they feature. While you view these fascinating objects, you can listen to an actor reading extracts from these tales.



In association with Walter Scott 250: Celebrating 250 Years of Scotland’s Greatest Storyteller and supporting Year of Stories 2022.



Visit nms.ac.uk/walterscottexhibition



Anatomy: A Matter of Death and Life

1 July – 13 November 2022

Exhibition Gallery 1, Level 3

Ticketed



Explore the history of anatomical study, from artistic explorations by Leonardo da Vinci to the Burke and Hare murders.



This exhibition will look at the social and medical history surrounding the practice of dissection. It will trace the relationship between anatomy, its teaching and cultural context and the bodies that were dissected. Looking at Edinburgh’s role as an international centre for medical study, the exhibition will offer insight into the links between science and crime in the early 19th century.



Supported by Baillie Gifford Investment Managers.

Visit nms.ac.uk/Anatomy

Medicine cabinet from the 18th century PHOTO National Museum of Scotland



Events



February Half Term

14 February – 17 February 2022

10:00 – 12:00 & 14:00 – 16:00

Grand Gallery, National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, EH1 1JF

Free, drop-in



Swoop into The National Museum of Scotland for some feathery February half term fun or download a hands-on activity to try at home.



Join the Learning Enabler team at their drop-in Learning Trolleys to find out the basics of birdwatching – what to take, where to look and what to look for. Or have a go at a bird chatter challenge and see if you can match the bird to its call.



Next, imagine the Grand Gallery is a garden and look up to spy six beautiful birds perched around the balcony. Can you identify all six and complete the answers on our bird watching challenge sheet?



You can also fold your own paper origami dove with the team from Burns & Beyond. These doves will later be flown alongside 2,500 others in artist Michael Pendry’s creation, to debut at St Giles’ Cathedral in March 2022.



Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery



Visit nms.ac.uk/exhibitions-events





NEW Relaxed Opening Hour

27 February 2022

10:00-11:00

Free entry



Join us for our first monthly Relaxed Opening Hour, for anyone who would appreciate a calmer visit to the museum.



This session is primarily for, but not limited to, families with autistic children; autistic young people and adults; adults living with dementia, adults and children with mental health problems, and any other visitors with sensory needs or who may prefer a more relaxed experience, plus their families, friends and carers.



Friendly staff will be there to give you a warm welcome and support your visit, as you explore some areas of the museum without noisy interactives and videos to give a more relaxed environment. The Relaxed Opening Hour includes access to the entirety of the museum currently open to the public. At 11am sound will be switched back on, but visitors to this session are welcome to remain in the museum for as long as they like.



Find out more at nms.ac.uk/exhibitions-events

Spotlight On: Audubon’s Birds of America

8 March 2022

14:00-15:00

Auditorium, Level 1, National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street,EH1 1JF

Free, advance booking required.

Suitable for those aged 12 and over.



Join exhibition Curator Mark Glancy and Paper Conservator Lisa Cumming as they discuss how the exhibition Audubon’s Birds of America took flight.



Discover how Birds of America, one of the world’s rarest and most coveted books, was made, and learn about the ongoing conservation work to preserve these life-size, hand-coloured prints for future generations.



Book now nms.ac.uk/exhibitions-events



The Joy of Birds

31 March 2022

7.30-8.30pm

Online

Free, with optional donation



Join David Lindo and Paul Walton for an online discussion celebrating the joy that birds bring us, the urgent threats they face, and the science and conservation work protecting them.



David Lindo, also known as The Urban Birder, is a wildlife broadcaster, nature writer and urban wildlife educationalist. He is Vice-President of the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust, Honorary President of the Colombia Bird Fair, and was voted 7th most influential person in Wildlife by BBC Wildlife Magazine.

Paul Walton is Head of Habitats and Species for RSPB Scotland

Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Book Now nms.ac.uk/JoyofBirds

For booking, opening times and location details, contact National Museums Scotland on 0300 123 6789

