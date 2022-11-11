Jamie Hepburn, the Minister for Youth Employment and Training, paid a visit to the annual Careers Hive, a free event at the National Museum of Scotland presented by Edinburgh Science

Initially developed in 2016, Careers Hive inspires S1-S3 pupils to pursue a STEM-based (science, technology, engineering and maths) career through hands-on activities, discussions with STEM professionals and workshops to equip them with skills and confidence to progress in their chosen field.

Careers Hive also addresses the rising tide of young people not choosing STEM subjects by encouraging and showcasing where this subject engagement will lead.

On between 7 and 11 of November at the National Museum of Scotland, Careers Hive can be accessed by pre-booked school groups only with an Open Day for public on Saturday, 12 November.

