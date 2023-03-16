The SNP has got itself in a bit of a pickle over transparency in its leadership election, as campaign teams for two of the three candidates published a formal open letter to the party’s Chief Executive, Peter Murrell, demanding information on membership numbers and voting processes are released.

In an extraordinary move, the open letter from Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ash Regan, with the backing of Kate Forbes’ team, called for key figures to be released on the number of members voting in the contest, to ensure the ballot process is“transparent, fair and equitable”. The letter states previous requests for this information from the party’s National Secretary had not received a response.

Specifically, the letter demands the release of (1) the number of paid-up members of the SNP, (2) the number of digital voting papers that have been sent out and (3) the number of physical postal voting papers that have been published.

Both candidates have called for an independent auditor to oversee the processes and eventual tally of the vote, which is being run by third-party firm Mi-Voice. Humza Yousaf has stated that while having confidence in the processes, his team has also called for the membership figures to be published as soon as possible.

SNP Party Headquarters has previously stated they would not release figures on the number of votes, percentage share and turnout until after the conclusion of the contest on 27th March, although it is reported that the party’s ruling body, the NEC, has now been advised there are 72,186 members (down from 104,000 in 2021).

Ash Regan had stated she would be holding a press conference outside the Scottish Parliament if a satisfactory response was not received before 3pm today. The saga continues.

Open letter to SNP Chief Exec Peter Murrell, on behalf of Ash Regan and Kate Forbes’ campaign teams

SNP Leadership Candidates. Image: BBC Scotland Debate Night.

