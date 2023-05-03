The leader of the SNP Humza Yousaf has confirmed the appointment of a new auditor for both the party and the SNP Westminster group’s accounts, over six months after Johnston Carmichael quit the job.

The appointment of AMS Accountants comes 28 days before the 31 May deadline to file the accounts at Westminster. The leader of the group Stephen Flynn MP has stated he is confident they will now meet that deadline, although Mr Yousaf admitted it was “challenging”.

If accounts are not filed by that date the party risks losing £1.2million of public funding known as ‘Short Money’, financial assistance provided to opposition parties to support their parliamentary business.

Mr Yousaf said ““We take our statutory obligations extremely seriously, so it is welcome news that AMS Accountants Group will complete the accounts for both the party and the SNP Westminster group.



“There is hard work ahead, but it is really encouraging to have them on board as we work towards challenging deadlines.



“I am very grateful for the work of our new party treasurer Stuart McDonald in securing the auditors’ services.



“I also wish to thank our previous auditors Johnston Carmichael for their professional work over many years.”

The appointment will bring some relief to Mr Yousaf who will be hoping to re-direct attention away from the SNP’s internal troubles, however the police investigation into party finances remains ongoing.

First Minister and SNP Leader Humza Yousaf ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

