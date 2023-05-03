The leader of the SNP Humza Yousaf has confirmed the appointment of a new auditor for both the party and the SNP Westminster group’s accounts, over six months after Johnston Carmichael quit the job.
The appointment of AMS Accountants comes 28 days before the 31 May deadline to file the accounts at Westminster. The leader of the group Stephen Flynn MP has stated he is confident they will now meet that deadline, although Mr Yousaf admitted it was “challenging”.
If accounts are not filed by that date the party risks losing £1.2million of public funding known as ‘Short Money’, financial assistance provided to opposition parties to support their parliamentary business.
Mr Yousaf said ““We take our statutory obligations extremely seriously, so it is welcome news that AMS Accountants Group will complete the accounts for both the party and the SNP Westminster group.
“There is hard work ahead, but it is really encouraging to have them on board as we work towards challenging deadlines.
“I am very grateful for the work of our new party treasurer Stuart McDonald in securing the auditors’ services.
“I also wish to thank our previous auditors Johnston Carmichael for their professional work over many years.”
The appointment will bring some relief to Mr Yousaf who will be hoping to re-direct attention away from the SNP’s internal troubles, however the police investigation into party finances remains ongoing.
Cricket Scotland must weed out institutional racism
Lothian MSP, Foysol Choudhury, has reacted to the claim by a former member of the Scotland cricket team that everyone should think twice about speaking out about racism. Mr Choudhury is adamant that racism needs to be tackled not only in sport but also in wider society. Mr Choudhury is the first Bangladeshi born MSP…
Continue Reading Cricket Scotland must weed out institutional racism
Edinburgh Trams shortlisted for Operator of the Year
Edinburgh Trams is on track for an award at an event being held to celebrate excellence in the Scottish transport sector. Following a series of wins over the past year, Edinburgh Trams is now on the shortlist for the prestigious title of Operator of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards. The company has also…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Trams shortlisted for Operator of the Year
Do we all agree that we need a monarchy?
As we approach the Coronation, some in Scotland have been considering the alternatives to monarchy and unelected heads of state. One of those groups is Our Republic, (the Scottish campaign for a Republic) who are holding a rally on Calton Hill on Saturday afternoon challenging the Coronation and proposing an elected Head of State who…
Renewed appeal for information in connection with attempted murder
Detectives in Edinburgh have renewed an appeal for information in connection with an attempted murder in Davidson Mains. The incident happened on Main Street around 12.05am on Friday, 21 April, 2023. A 20-year-old had been in a pub on Main Street and left the premises at around midnight. Soon after exiting the building, three men,…
Continue Reading Renewed appeal for information in connection with attempted murder
Edinburgh residents invited to join Scottish Land Commission at virtual public meeting
Edinburgh residents are invited to join the Scottish Land Commission online at its latest virtual public meeting. The meeting aims to give people the opportunity to talk about their local land, sharing the issues and questions they may have, and to find out about the Commission’s work to make more of Scotland’s land. The informal…
Continue Reading Edinburgh residents invited to join Scottish Land Commission at virtual public meeting
Life’s a beach with a move to a new home in Portobello
Homebuyers who have always dreamed of living by the sea can reserve now and move in in time for summer, with a range of new Barratt Developments’ properties available near the coast in Edinburgh and the Lothians. Barratt Developments – which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes – is encouraging first time buyers and…
Continue Reading Life’s a beach with a move to a new home in Portobello