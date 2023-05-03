The leader of the SNP Humza Yousaf has confirmed the appointment of a new auditor for both the party and the SNP Westminster group’s accounts, over six months after Johnston Carmichael quit the job.

The appointment of AMS Accountants comes 28 days before the 31 May deadline to file the accounts at Westminster. The leader of the group Stephen Flynn MP has stated he is confident they will now meet that deadline, although Mr Yousaf admitted it was “challenging”.

If accounts are not filed by that date the party risks losing £1.2million of public funding known as ‘Short Money’, financial assistance provided to opposition parties to support their parliamentary business.

Mr Yousaf said ““We take our statutory obligations extremely seriously, so it is welcome news that AMS Accountants Group will complete the accounts for both the party and the SNP Westminster group. 

 “There is hard work ahead, but it is really encouraging to have them on board as we work towards challenging deadlines. 

 “I am very grateful for the work of our new party treasurer Stuart McDonald in securing the auditors’ services. 

“I also wish to thank our previous auditors Johnston Carmichael for their professional work over many years.” 

The appointment will bring some relief to Mr Yousaf who will be hoping to re-direct attention away from the SNP’s internal troubles, however the police investigation into party finances remains ongoing.

First Minister and SNP Leader Humza Yousaf ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Renewed appeal for information in connection with attempted murder

Detectives in Edinburgh have renewed an appeal for information in connection with an attempted murder in Davidson Mains. The incident happened on Main Street around 12.05am on Friday, 21 April, 2023. A 20-year-old had been in a pub on Main Street and left the premises at around midnight. Soon after exiting the building, three men,…

Continue Reading Renewed appeal for information in connection with attempted murder

Edinburgh residents invited to join Scottish Land Commission at virtual public meeting

Edinburgh residents are invited to join the Scottish Land Commission online at its latest virtual public meeting. The meeting aims to give people the opportunity to talk about their local land, sharing the issues and questions they may have, and to find out about the Commission’s work to make more of Scotland’s land. The informal…

Continue Reading Edinburgh residents invited to join Scottish Land Commission at virtual public meeting

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.