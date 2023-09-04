Edinburgh East MP Tommy Sheppard has been moved into a front bench position by Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn MP.
Sheppard will take up responsibility as Scotland spokesperson in a reshuffle just announced on Monday.
Other moves include the appointment of Drew Hendry MP as Economy spokesperson and Dave Doogan MP as Energy spokesperson. Amy Callaghan will be Health spokesperson and Anum Qaisar MP will deal with Levelling Up. David Linden MP, Alison Thewliss MP, Alyn Smith MP and Kirsten Oswald MP will remain in place as Social Justice spokesperson, Home Affairs spokesperson, Europe and EU Accession spokesperson, and Women and Equalities spokesperson, respectively.
Mr Flynn said: “The SNP’s new frontbench team will pile pressure on the UK government to help families with the cost of living, whilst renewing the positive case for independence in Europe, and investment in Scotland’s enormous renewable energy potential, as the best route to securing strong and sustained economic growth.
“The Tories trashed the UK economy – and it’s increasingly clear the Tory-lite Labour Party is offering no change from the disastrous policies that got the UK into this mess. Under Sir Keir Starmer, they back Brexit, austerity cuts, and creeping privatisation of the NHS, which will take the UK down the path to long-term decline and hammer the incomes of families in Scotland.
“The SNP is the party with a plan to deliver strong economic growth – and reduce the cost of living. Scotland is an energy rich country with huge resources. By rejoining the EU, and investing in the renewable energy gold rush, we can build a wealthier, greener and fairer future.
“Over the coming months, my new team will continue to put the Westminster-made cost of living crisis at forefront of our work – and we will make the case that voting SNP is the only way to secure independence, boost the economy and deliver the real hope, and real change the public so badly deserve.”
Full list of the new SNP Westminster frontbench team
- SNP Westminster Leader – Stephen Flynn MP
- SNP Depute Westminster Leader – Mhairi Black MP
- SNP Chief Whip – Owen Thompson MP
- House of Commons Business spokesperson – Deidre Brock MP
- Economy spokesperson – Drew Hendry MP
- Levelling Up spokesperson – Anum Qaisar MP
- Social Justice spokesperson – David Linden MP
- Home Affairs spokesperson – Alison Thewliss MP
- Justice and Immigration spokesperson – Chris Stephens MP
- Attorney General spokesperson – Patricia Gibson MP
- Europe and EU Accession spokesperson – Alyn Smith MP
- Science, Innovation, Technology and Education spokesperson – Carol Monaghan MP
- Scotland spokesperson – Tommy Sheppard MP
- International Development Spokesperson – Anne McLaughlin MP
- Foreign Affairs spokesperson – Brendan O’Hara MP
- Women and Equalities spokesperson – Kirsten Oswald MP
- Environment, Farming, Agriculture and Rural Affairs spokesperson – Steven Bonnar MP
- Cabinet Office spokesperson – Kirsty Blackman MP
- Business and Trade (N Ireland and Wales) spokesperson – Richard Thomson MP
- Health spokesperson – Amy Callaghan MP
- Transport spokesperson – Gavin Newlands MP
- Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson – Dave Doogan MP
- Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson – John Nicolson MP
- Defence spokesperson – Martin Docherty-Hughes MP
