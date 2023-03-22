Midlothian’s Depute Provost Connor McManus has resigned from the post to take on a role as health spokesperson.

Cllr Connor McManus was appointed as deputy to Provost Debbi McCall follow last year’s May council elections.

However a meeting of the council heard he had decided to step down from the role and would be taking on the role of cabinet spokesperson for health and social care with the SNP administration.

Fellow SNP councillor Douglas Bowen was appointed the new depute provost at the meeting.

Cllr McManus told councillors: “My time as depute provost was a time of really great learning for me and I am grateful to those who trusted me in that position.

“I would like to take a brief moment to thank officers for their support and more specifically the members’ support team who were tireless in their efforts to make sure I was where I was meant to be, not always the easiest challenge to tackle.

“I am sure Councillor Bowen will do the role justice.”

Cllr McManus was named Scotland’s Young Councillor of the Year at a prestigious local government awards ceremony in October last year where he was recognised for his hard work.

The Penicuik ward councillor said: “I am really looking forward to being Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care.”

Cllr Bowen, who is a ward member for Midlothian South, said he was delighted to take on the new role.

He said: “I would like to express my appreciation to Councillor McManus for all he has achieved as Depute Provost over the past year, and the support he has given to Provost Debbi McCall.

“I am honoured that Midlothian Council approved my appointment and I am very much looking forward to taking on this important role representing Midlothian within our communities and further afield.”

by Marie Sharp Local Demcracy Reporter

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency. It is funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector (in Edinburgh that is Reach plc (the publisher behind Edinburgh Live and The Daily Record) and used by many qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover news about top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.

Cllr Connor McManus (Midlothian)

Like this: Like Loading...