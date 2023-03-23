Major Incident in Leith
A major incident happened in Leith Docks on Wednesday morning when RV Petrel, a 250 feet long research vessel toppled over in the Imperial Dry Dock. It first appeared to be as a result of high winds, but will no doubt now be the subject of investigation by the Health and Safety Executive and police.
Emergency services were scrambled to the scene and during the day NHS Lothian confirmed that a total of 23 people were taken to hospital. A further 12 were treated at the scene and discharged. The Scottish Government, Police Scotland and the council warned that people should avoid the area around the docks.
At first it was thought the vessel was owned by the estate of the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, but according to American maritime historian, Dr Salvatore Mercogliano, who has responded to our Facebook posts, the ship is the property of the US Navy. He presents his expert opinion below:
Police Scotland published a statement late on Wednesday afternoon which stated: “Officers were called around 8.35am on Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, following a report of a ship becoming dislodged from its dry dock in Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended at the location at Imperial Dock, Leith, and a multi-agency response was co-ordinated by Police Scotland.
“The Scottish Ambulance Service took 15 people to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, four to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh and two to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
“By around 1.20pm, all casualties were confirmed as being removed from the area and everyone accounted for. Officers remain at the scene as enquiries continue.
“Superintendent Mark Rennie said: “I would like to thank partner agencies involved in the response to this incident which involved a complex operation to make sure everyone was safe.
“There is no risk to the wider public and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.
“I would also like to than the public for their patience while the emergency services undertook a very difficult job aiding casualties. We continue to ask people to avoid the area.”
(Since the police statement was issued the number of people injured and taken to hospital has changed.)
Read our coverage of the incident here
Today at noon
First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon will appear at her last First Minister’s Questions at noon today. You can watch on TV or on Scottish Parliament TV here.
On Wednesday she presented a heartfelt apology to women who had been forced to give up their babies for adoption until the 1970s. Read more about that story here.
The First Minister will step down on Monday after the result of the SNP Leadership election is announced.
Ian Murray working to save Bridgend Farmhouse
Ian Murray MP for Edinburgh South has produced a video about his campaigning on behalf of Bridgend Farmhouse who missed out on vital Scottish Government funding. And he has set up a petition to Save Bridgend Farmhouse where so much good work is carried on.
It’s all about the Trams
The Transport Convener has written an opinion column for us – and of course it is all about the trams. It gives us another chance to use some of Thomas Haywood’s photos from the first night of testing last week.
How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter
Our March paper has been out for a while and today we start on production of our April paper. If you have any stories to be included in that then please send them through. Our paper is sent out to existing subscribers, and today we invite you to support The Edinburgh Reporter by buying a subscription.
Our goal is to recruit 500 new subscribers this year. Can you help us achieve that?
Among others all branches of Farmer Autocare stock our newspapers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place, and both Leith and Central Libraries.
If you would like to stock our papers then please get in touch.
If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you very much indeed.
Buy a subscription here or click the image below.
And if you would like to know a little more about the story behind our front page then here it is…
Major Fortnite event coming to Edinburgh this summer
In June the first major Fortnite LAN tournament in the UK – Red Bull Contested – will invite the best players to come to Edinburgh to compete in a unique “battle royale” event. There will be 100 players in the McEwan Hall playing the solo game in front of a live audience on 10 June…
Continue Reading Major Fortnite event coming to Edinburgh this summer
Edinburgh International Children’s Festival 2023 – book your tickets now
The Edinburgh International Children’s Festival will be back with a full programme of circus, comedy, dance, music, performance art, spoken word and theatre. Running from From 27 May to 4 June the programme will include a theatrical production, Protest, directed by Edinburgh Makar, Hannah Lavery, around themes of friendship and injustice, and Too Close to…
Continue Reading Edinburgh International Children’s Festival 2023 – book your tickets now
Anderson invests and keeps fingers crossed about weather
Derek Anderson, the boss of Aquamarine Charters, has invested in a new boat, taking his Eyemouth-based fleet to three and they are now docked ready for a break in the weather. The new vessel, called Famous, can take 12 anglers and two crew and can go up to 60 miles. It has been brought up…
Continue Reading Anderson invests and keeps fingers crossed about weather
ScotRail put on extra trains for Hampden
There will be more seats and more services for football fans travelling to Hampden Park to watch Scotland play Cyprus and Spain in the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the next few days. Scotland begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Saturday 25 March, at 2pm, when the national team host Cyprus, before hosting Spain on…
Depute provost steps down to take on health role
Midlothian’s Depute Provost Connor McManus has resigned from the post to take on a role as health spokesperson. Cllr Connor McManus was appointed as deputy to Provost Debbi McCall follow last year’s May council elections.However a meeting of the council heard he had decided to step down from the role and would be taking on…
Continue Reading Depute provost steps down to take on health role
Council housing budget halved say opposition
According to opposition councillors, Edinburgh Council’s budget for building new council homes has been “almost cut in half,” sparking calls for officials to be “honest and upfront” about the scale of the city’s housing crisis. But the claims are countered by the Labour administration. A three per cent rent increase for council tenants agreed last…
Continue Reading Council housing budget halved say opposition