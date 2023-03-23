Major Incident in Leith

A major incident happened in Leith Docks on Wednesday morning when RV Petrel, a 250 feet long research vessel toppled over in the Imperial Dry Dock. It first appeared to be as a result of high winds, but will no doubt now be the subject of investigation by the Health and Safety Executive and police.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene and during the day NHS Lothian confirmed that a total of 23 people were taken to hospital. A further 12 were treated at the scene and discharged. The Scottish Government, Police Scotland and the council warned that people should avoid the area around the docks.

At first it was thought the vessel was owned by the estate of the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, but according to American maritime historian, Dr Salvatore Mercogliano, who has responded to our Facebook posts, the ship is the property of the US Navy. He presents his expert opinion below:

Major incident at Leith Imperial Dry Dock as ship RV Petrel owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is on its side an air ambulance is on the scene.PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

Police Scotland published a statement late on Wednesday afternoon which stated: “Officers were called around 8.35am on Wednesday, 22 March, 2023, following a report of a ship becoming dislodged from its dry dock in Edinburgh.



“Emergency services attended at the location at Imperial Dock, Leith, and a multi-agency response was co-ordinated by Police Scotland.



“The Scottish Ambulance Service took 15 people to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, four to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh and two to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife.



“By around 1.20pm, all casualties were confirmed as being removed from the area and everyone accounted for. Officers remain at the scene as enquiries continue.



“Superintendent Mark Rennie said: “I would like to thank partner agencies involved in the response to this incident which involved a complex operation to make sure everyone was safe.



“There is no risk to the wider public and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

“I would also like to than the public for their patience while the emergency services undertook a very difficult job aiding casualties. We continue to ask people to avoid the area.”

(Since the police statement was issued the number of people injured and taken to hospital has changed.)

“I’m deeply concerned to hear of the ongoing incident at Imperial Dock in Leith. My thoughts are with all those affected. I wish them a full & speedy recovery. Our teams are supporting emergency services. Please avoid the area if you can.”

Today at noon

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon will appear at her last First Minister’s Questions at noon today. You can watch on TV or on Scottish Parliament TV here.

On Wednesday she presented a heartfelt apology to women who had been forced to give up their babies for adoption until the 1970s. Read more about that story here.

The First Minister will step down on Monday after the result of the SNP Leadership election is announced.

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon MSP makes a statement to Parliament apologising for Historical Adoption Practices in Scotland where many young women were forced to give their babies up for adoption against their will. 22 March 2023 . Pic – Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

Ian Murray working to save Bridgend Farmhouse

Ian Murray MP for Edinburgh South has produced a video about his campaigning on behalf of Bridgend Farmhouse who missed out on vital Scottish Government funding. And he has set up a petition to Save Bridgend Farmhouse where so much good work is carried on.

It’s all about the Trams

The Transport Convener has written an opinion column for us – and of course it is all about the trams. It gives us another chance to use some of Thomas Haywood’s photos from the first night of testing last week.

First trams since November 1956 go down Leith Walk on 13 March 2023 during testing phase PHOTO Thomas Haywood Photography

