There will be more seats and more services for football fans travelling to Hampden Park to watch Scotland play Cyprus and Spain in the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the next few days.
Scotland begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Saturday 25 March, at 2pm, when the national team host Cyprus, before hosting Spain on Tuesday 28 March, at 7.45pm.
To help fans travel to and from the matches, ScotRail is adding more seats and services to and from Mount Florida, the closest station to Hampden.
Services are expected to be busier than normal, so the train operator is asking customers to plan ahead and be patient while ScotRail staff help people board trains safely.
Regular commuters who use Neilston services should also be aware that trains may be much busier than normal with fans travelling to the Spain match on Tuesday, 28 March.
To help everyone’s journey go smoothly, ScotRail will have extra staff on hand to help customers.
Customers are advised that queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the games, and at Mount Florida station after the final whistle each day.
To reduce the need to queue, customers are encouraged buy their return tickets to Mount Florida in advance via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app.
Buying tickets through the mTicket system means fans can buy their tickets from the comfort of their home or on the way to the station and it will instantly become available on their mobile device.
Everyone is reminded that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on ScotRail trains and in ScotRail stations.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “Everyone at ScotRail wishes the Scotland men’s national team the best of luck as they begin their qualifying campaign for the European Championships in 2024.
“We’re adding more seats to trains between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida to help fans get to and from the matches against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park.
“To keep people moving as quickly and safely as possible, customers should plan their journeys in advance and buy their return tickets to Mount Florida before they board.”
