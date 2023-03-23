Derek Anderson, the boss of Aquamarine Charters, has invested in a new boat, taking his Eyemouth-based fleet to three and they are now docked ready for a break in the weather. The new vessel, called Famous, can take 12 anglers and two crew and can go up to 60 miles.

It has been brought up from Dover after spending the first part of its life in Hartlepool and finishing touches are being made to the boat before the first charters.

Incidentally, the Berwickshire and Northumberland coastline offers good fishing for species like coalfish, ling and pollock and, in the summer, mackerel and bass are targeted. In the winter the main focus is on cod.

Anderson hopes to set sail again on the weekend of March 25/26 but all his trips are weather dependent so check. He is, however, taking bookings and the cost is now £47 per person for his trips. He recommends squid bait.

On land, The Lake of Menteith, popular with Lothians anglers, has opened for trout fishing as has Glencorse RSV near Penicuik. Here. there is a policy change worth noting. Previously, it was bookings only at Glencorse but now, from Tuesday to Friday, not weekends, anglers can turn up and fish. There is a caveat, however.

Bill Taylor, the owner, explained that it is not economic to open if there are less than three boats booked, but he has a fleet of 12 and the remaining nine will be available to walk-ups if he is open.

There may not be engines as Glencorse does not have mains electricity and he can’t charge engines there, but he has oars and, of course, anglers can bring their own engines.

Over the hill at Clubbiedean, owner Steven Johnston has re-opened after the cold snap and like other owners, including Karen Jack at nearby Loganlea, they are hoping for an improvement in the weather.

Bangour Fishery are also open from March `18 and they will close in July and August for a “mid-summer hot water closure” and re-open in September and October. Then they close for the winter.

Anglers who have braved the recent cold snap include those at Liinlithgow Loch where fish have been tempted by blobs, cormorant and various lure patterns.

Stuart Kelly was one of the successful anglers returning three trout and two pike and at nearby Bowden Springs West of Scotland-based Mr McHoan had a good day on lures with seven to the net including a 12lb rainbow trout. Robert Thompson also had seven and a best of 7lb which was a brown trout on buzzer and cormorant.

Near Whitburn, Pottishaw owner Fraser Thomson said lures on an intermediate line were working on some days and buzzers on another and he added: “Tactics and fishing are as unpredictable as the weather.”

Catch returns, however, continue to impress from Morton Fishings, near Livingston, which recently re-opened after being closed for nearly three years. James Harrison had ten to the net in a four hour session and he said that he lost countless fish. Egg patterns on an intermediate line worked for him but he stripped the line fast from the bank.

And John Connor wrote on social media that he managed 21 to the net and dropped/missed 25 fish as well on a slow sinking line with cheese egg and squirmy wormy patterns. His heaviest was around 13lb and a second close to 11lb. It was his first trip to Morton and Scott Russell said he had “17 hard-fighting fish to the net” and also missed “loads”.

The latest from Rosebery Fishery near Temple is that they will open on April 1. Dougie Grant, the fishery manager, said bushes had been cut back and paths improved and they would be re-stocking before opening day.

Bookings are now being taken by phone or email and the car parking arrangement is the same as last year where anglers parked on the road leading to the popular water and walked down to the reservoir.

Brown trout fishing is now under way on the Almond and anglers have been warned to be aware of underfoot conditions as the rocks are very slippy.

Finally, there was a great turnout for West Lothian Angling Association’s last monthly fly tying night in Mid Calder Community Centre with a good number of former members of the new defunct Edinburgh Fly Dressers travelling to join in.

Organisers have found a new venue at nearby Howden Park Centre in Livingston as the current one is too small for the current numbers. They are also thinking of making the events every 14 days and a date for the next one will be confirmed shortly. The sessions are free and for all categories of dressers and the club also have some equipment for beginners to use.

