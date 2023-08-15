The Bass Rock Shore Angling League is back in business after their mid-summer break and Skateraw Beach is the venue for their latest match.

Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm and only sizeable fish should be brought to the scales. A maximum of three mackerel are allowed and feathering is not permitted.

The date is August 16 with registration from 6pm to 6.30pm and the boundaries are Skateraw Beach to the Helicopter Pad at Torness.

This is Round Eight in the series and prizes are again for the heaviest bag and the heaviest fish.

Meanwhile, on to coarse fishing and Eliburn Reservoir at Livingston (pictured) is fishing well with lots of roach caught on float-fished maggot. Tench of up to 6lb have been falling to sweetcorn and maggots.

Alastair Wicksted, one of the bailiffs, said that a few day ticket anglers (cost £7, pay the bailiff) have tempted their first carp and a number of young anglers have been seen learning to fish. He added: “This is great for the sport.”

A reminder that Bowden Springs trout fishery near Linlithgow remains closed until Monday, August 21 at 8.30am.

