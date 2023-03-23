The Edinburgh International Children’s Festival will be back with a full programme of circus, comedy, dance, music, performance art, spoken word and theatre.
Running from From 27 May to 4 June the programme will include a theatrical production, Protest, directed by Edinburgh Makar, Hannah Lavery, around themes of friendship and injustice, and Too Close to the Sun a dance piece by Barrowland Ballet based on the story of Icarus and his disastrous flying career.
The festival with work from 11 different countries will open with a Free Family Encounters Day on 27 May at the National Museum of Scotland.
Festival Director, Noel Jordan said: “We are delighted to announce this year’s Edinburgh International Children’s Festival programme which will present performances that are full of big ideas, epic stories and flamboyant physicality, which will help young audiences make sense of our sometimes conflicted world.
The Festival cements its reputation for pushing the boundaries of what is expected of children’s theatre and dance, exploring important themes like mental health, war, identity and gender, all in joyful, visual and accessible ways.
Some shows can be experienced as a whole family, while others focus on specific age ranges. We hope audiences will find the right adventure for them, whether at the free Family Encounters day at the National Museum of Scotland or at one of our 14 productions representing 11 different countries.”
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The Edinburgh International Children’s Festival gives children the opportunity to experience world class storytelling through a number of genres and the Scottish Government is proud to have provided support through our EXPO/PLaCE funds. Giving children the opportunity to attend these events, which range from comedy to circus, plays an important part in igniting their imaginations and creativity as well as contributing to their overall health and well-being.”
http://www.imaginate.org.uk/festival
Book tickets online or phone 0131 226 0019.
