In June the first major Fortnite LAN tournament in the UK – Red Bull Contested – will invite the best players to come to Edinburgh to compete in a unique “battle royale” event.

There will be 100 players in the McEwan Hall playing the solo game in front of a live audience on 10 June 2023

The world’s greatest players will take part in eight intense rounds which have one additional twist. For the final four rounds, eliminations are to be worth double points. Players will have to adopt new aggressive strategies to stay in the hunt for the crown.

And lower-ranked players will have to play more aggressively, promising fans an unforgettable finale.

the list of invited players includes Norwegian Fortnite superstar Martin “MrSavage” Foss Andersen. Mr Savage is joined by other top Fortnite players from around the world, including FNCS: C3S2 winner Harry “Veno” Pearson, runner-up in the FNCS Major 1: C4S1 Grand Finals Thomas “Th0masHD” Høxbro Davidsen, Fortnite prodigy and Red Bull Player Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman, who was the youngest ever esports player to reach $1 million in earnings as well as Champion of the Gamers8 2022 tournament Zachariah ‘Pinq’ Siddall.

Continuing the roster of elite Red Bull Contested talent to compete includes six-time FNCS finalist Jackson “Eomzo” Fretz, who is joined by Reuben “Nebs” Belisle, who took home fourth place in the 2021 FNCS: All-Star Showdown, alongside two separate European first-place FNCS winners, with C3S1 Grand Finals winner Aleksa “Queasy” Cvetkovic, and C2S2 Grand Finals Alexandre “Andilex” Christophe also making their way to the tournament. Manchester City esports player Sebastian “Trippernn” Sommer Kjaer will also be competing at Red Bull Contested.

Looking ahead to the event, Red Bull Player and Fortnite professional, Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman said: “This event is going to be massive for Fortnite in the UK – the best players all here for a major tournament, and with a proper Red Bull twist, there hasn’t been anything like it here.”

Tickets for Red Bull Contested go on general sale from 10 April at redbull.co.uk/contested

Red Bull Contested will be broadcast live on Red Bull’s Twitch and YouTube channels, while some of the top players will also be streaming on their accounts.

