ScotHot, Scotland’s leading showcase for food, drink, hospitality, retail, and tourism, made its return to the SEC Glasgow at the beginning of the month.

ScotHot23 welcomed 6,848 attendees over two days – a five percent increase from the last event four years prior, a hopeful sign of excitement in the industry post-Covid. The show offered an unmissable opportunity for guests to meet with suppliers, network with others to share ideas and inspiration, and learn about the latest trends.

Highlights included an address from the Minister for Rural Affairs, Mairi Gougeon MSP, and the Spotlight Stage run in partnership with the Scottish Tourism Alliance, where special guests appeared including The Hairy Bikers, alongside a packed programme at the Liquid Academy Live stage and The Staff Canteen Live with cooking demos from Edinburgh chef, Tom Kitchin, and Graeme Cheevers.

Minister for Rural Affairs, Mairi Gougeon

The Scottish Culinary Championships sponsored by Compass Scotland named a new Scottish Chef of the Year, with Craig Palmer of Entier Wild Thyme taking home the title and Cliodhna Reid of Gleneagles Hotel named Scottish Young Chef of the Year.

To celebrate ScotHot’s 50th birthday, the event honoured a list of 50 rising stars to recognise and celebrate those making their mark within their respective sector – acknowledging Hospitality Heroes, Champion Chefs, Rising up in Retail, Brilliant in Beverage and Tourism Trendsetters. The 50 Rising Stars took their place on the wall of fame at the event.

ScotHot’s Innovation Awards also returned this year, with exhibitors having the chance to enter their most innovative products in Food and Drink or Equipment, Design and Technology categories. Instock Group received the award for Catering Equipment, Design and Technology for the Pro-Vent by Probionate. Imaginative Cuisine topped the Food & Drink Category with its product ‘Gastrodust’ and the winner of the People’s Choice Vote was Orders Made Simple.

New for ScotHot 2023, The Great Taste Market by the Guild of Fine Food enticed visitors with award-winning food and drink products from around the UK and Ireland, whilst at Plant Based Foods, guests sampled tasters of new products from a selection of plant-based producers leading the movement.

Toby Wand, Managing Director of 365 Events, the team behind ScotHot23, said: “We could not have asked for a better way to celebrate ScotHot’s 50th birthday than with the incredible chefs, exhibitors, and visitors that make up Scotland’s food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism industries. While each day held so many highlights, the biggest stand-out to us was the resilience and innovation of the industry on show from all in attendance.

“We saw a particularly strong showing from upcoming generations in the industry – the 50 Rising Stars that we were able to recognise at the show make us immensely excited for what the next few years will bring.”

Tom Kitchin

