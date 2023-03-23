The latest design of three bedroom attached Kintail villas, priced from £259,995, are available now at Allanwater Homes Haddington development at Letham Mains.

The development, the first for Allanwater Homes in East Lothian, has been extremely successful, with all detached bungalows already sold.

The Kintail villas, feature a flexible and well thought out design with an open plan kitchen/dining area and French doors opening out onto the rear garden, and are aimed at the family and downsizer market. These are energy efficient and contemporary homes.

Features include a downstairs WC, and an understairs cupboard supplying excellent storage and upstairs the principal bedroom with its fitted wardrobe, a further double bedroom, a single bedroom, and a family bathroom.

Allanwater Homes is constructing the Kintail villas from industry leading, eco-friendly materials, with solar panels as standard. Lower running costs are a major attraction of these properties, as are their location in the sought after market town of Haddington, with its wealth of local amenities.

A fantastic “as included” specification is offered with each Kintail, featuring a roll call of industry leading manufacturers. The stylishly designed kitchen includes Bosch appliances, an extractor hood, induction hob, integrated fridge freezer, single stainless steel oven, under unit lighting and a 1.5 bowl stainless steel sink with mixer tap.

The bathrooms and en-suites have white sanitary ware from the Twyford E100 Square range, with a Bristan Quest Bath Shower Mixer Tap, chrome towel rails, a chrome finish shower enclosure, and a thermostatic Bristan Frenzy shower in the en suite.

Joanne Ladlow, Development Sales Manager for Allanwater Homes, said: “These charming Kintail villas are fantastic family homes, representing excellent value for money in the current marketplace.

“Along with an impressive specification, they have real visual appeal. Haddington is proving to be a great location for us, with buyers from both the local area and further afield, snapping up our properties. Don’t miss out – get in touch and view the Kintail straight away.”

To find out more about the Kintail at Allanwater Haddington, please call 07710 304482 Thursday-Monday 11am-5:30pm ((by appointment).

www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...