Charlotte Street Partners has announced some changes to its growing team which has moved to larger offices on Thistle Street to accommodate the increase in numbers.

The strategic communications consultancy has hired Fraser Paterson, formerly the PR and public affairs manager for the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, as a Senior Client Manager. Prior to this role, Fraser ran his own communications consultancy, PAT Communications, where he developed his specialisms in public affairs and crisis handling.

Nathalie Helene also joins as a Client Manager from the Scottish Government, where she worked as an internal communications manager. Nathalie previously worked as a communications officer for Children’s Hearings Scotland, leading the organisation’s social media team.

And Anna Dickens has been promoted to Associate Partner after joining the firm in May last year.

Managing Partner, Laura Hamilton, said: “We are delighted to announce Anna’s promotion to Associate Partner in recognition of her outstanding contribution to our team and clients. Anna has made a significant impact in her relatively short time with us and we have faith that she will continue to deliver exceptional value in her new role.



“Fraser and Nathalie have also brought expertise and value to our clients. Their arrival as the company evolves is exciting, and we are confident that their perspectives, counsel, and expertise will benefit our clients.”

