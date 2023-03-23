Charlotte Street Partners has announced some changes to its growing team which has moved to larger offices on Thistle Street to accommodate the increase in numbers.
The strategic communications consultancy has hired Fraser Paterson, formerly the PR and public affairs manager for the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, as a Senior Client Manager. Prior to this role, Fraser ran his own communications consultancy, PAT Communications, where he developed his specialisms in public affairs and crisis handling.
Nathalie Helene also joins as a Client Manager from the Scottish Government, where she worked as an internal communications manager. Nathalie previously worked as a communications officer for Children’s Hearings Scotland, leading the organisation’s social media team.
And Anna Dickens has been promoted to Associate Partner after joining the firm in May last year.
Managing Partner, Laura Hamilton, said: “We are delighted to announce Anna’s promotion to Associate Partner in recognition of her outstanding contribution to our team and clients. Anna has made a significant impact in her relatively short time with us and we have faith that she will continue to deliver exceptional value in her new role.
“Fraser and Nathalie have also brought expertise and value to our clients. Their arrival as the company evolves is exciting, and we are confident that their perspectives, counsel, and expertise will benefit our clients.”
Scotmid looking for its charity partner of the year
Scotmid is inviting charities in Edinburgh to become its charity partner of the year for 2023-24, working together on a programme of fundraising and support. The convenience retailer is looking for an organisation that shares its values and passion for supporting local communities. Together, both will build a creative and fun partnership to encourage participation…
Dynamic Earth fills new fundraising role
Dynamic Earth has recruited an experienced professional for a new fundraising and marketing role which they have created. Zoe Mobey, who was until now Head of Funding and Evaluation at Edinburgh Leisure, has grown the income of that body during her seven year appointment. Now she will join the earth science engagement charity which plans…
Seven Hills Project finale – to be premiered next week
St Mary’s Music School will present the final instalment of its Seven Hills project at its Spring Concert on 29 March. The final composition is called Castle Rock. It is written by composer and Professor of Composition at the Royal Northern College of Music David Horne who is a former pupil. Professor Horne studied at…
Business awards switched to Eskmills
The Midlothian and East Lothian business awards have been switched to another venue as The Brunton is closed to public access due to a structural issue with the roof. The awards will now be in the Eskmills Venue, Stuart House, Eskmills Park, Station Road, Musselburgh EH21 7PQ on Wednesday, March 29 and the event will…
Look out for a big red box on Friday to win some Virgin Points
To mark the official opening of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh on Victoria Street, Virgin Red plan a surprise for anyone in Edinburgh on Friday. Passers by will be able to get their hands on some Virgin Points, as well as enjoy a “Scottish celebration to be remembered”. everyone should keep an eye out for the giant…
Property – new home designs available now at Allanwater Haddington
The latest design of three bedroom attached Kintail villas, priced from £259,995, are available now at Allanwater Homes Haddington development at Letham Mains. The development, the first for Allanwater Homes in East Lothian, has been extremely successful, with all detached bungalows already sold. The Kintail villas, feature a flexible and well thought out design with…
