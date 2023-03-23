To mark the official opening of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh on Victoria Street, Virgin Red plan a surprise for anyone in Edinburgh on Friday.
Passers by will be able to get their hands on some Virgin Points, as well as enjoy a “Scottish celebration to be remembered”.
everyone should keep an eye out for the giant 6 feet high mystery box that will pop up in Parliament Square outside St Giles Cathedral from 4.30pm.
From a luxury four-night staycation at the newly opened Virgin Hotels Edinburgh to flights to locations all around the world, Virgin promises a “truckload of Virgin Points” will be given away that can be spent on more than 200 rewards with Virgin Red – Virgin’s Group-wide rewards club.
To sign up to Virgin Red, download the app on your smartphone or visit Parliament Square at 5pm (when the surprise will be revealed) and scan the QR code on the box. We are promised you will not be able to miss it.
For more details on the brand-new Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, visit https://virginhotels.com/edinburgh/.
Scotmid looking for its charity partner of the year
Scotmid is inviting charities in Edinburgh to become its charity partner of the year for 2023-24, working together on a programme of fundraising and support. The convenience retailer is looking for an organisation that shares its values and passion for supporting local communities. Together, both will build a creative and fun partnership to encourage participation…
Dynamic Earth fills new fundraising role
Dynamic Earth has recruited an experienced professional for a new fundraising and marketing role which they have created. Zoe Mobey, who was until now Head of Funding and Evaluation at Edinburgh Leisure, has grown the income of that body during her seven year appointment. Now she will join the earth science engagement charity which plans…
Seven Hills Project finale – to be premiered next week
St Mary’s Music School will present the final instalment of its Seven Hills project at its Spring Concert on 29 March. The final composition is called Castle Rock. It is written by composer and Professor of Composition at the Royal Northern College of Music David Horne who is a former pupil. Professor Horne studied at…
Business awards switched to Eskmills
The Midlothian and East Lothian business awards have been switched to another venue as The Brunton is closed to public access due to a structural issue with the roof. The awards will now be in the Eskmills Venue, Stuart House, Eskmills Park, Station Road, Musselburgh EH21 7PQ on Wednesday, March 29 and the event will…
Charlotte Street Partners expand with new members of staff
Charlotte Street Partners has announced some changes to its growing team which has moved to larger offices on Thistle Street to accommodate the increase in numbers. The strategic communications consultancy has hired Fraser Paterson, formerly the PR and public affairs manager for the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, as a Senior Client…
Property – new home designs available now at Allanwater Haddington
The latest design of three bedroom attached Kintail villas, priced from £259,995, are available now at Allanwater Homes Haddington development at Letham Mains. The development, the first for Allanwater Homes in East Lothian, has been extremely successful, with all detached bungalows already sold. The Kintail villas, feature a flexible and well thought out design with…
