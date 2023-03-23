To mark the official opening of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh on Victoria Street, Virgin Red plan a surprise for anyone in Edinburgh on Friday.

Passers by will be able to get their hands on some Virgin Points, as well as enjoy a “Scottish celebration to be remembered”.

everyone should keep an eye out for the giant 6 feet high mystery box that will pop up in Parliament Square outside St Giles Cathedral from 4.30pm.

From a luxury four-night staycation at the newly opened Virgin Hotels Edinburgh to flights to locations all around the world, Virgin promises a “truckload of Virgin Points” will be given away that can be spent on more than 200 rewards with Virgin Red – Virgin’s Group-wide rewards club.

To sign up to Virgin Red, download the app on your smartphone or visit Parliament Square at 5pm (when the surprise will be revealed) and scan the QR code on the box. We are promised you will not be able to miss it.

For more details on the brand-new Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, visit https://virginhotels.com/edinburgh/.

Like this: Like Loading...